Did you know that there is only one roller coaster in North Dakota? Big amusement parks aren’t really a thing in the state, but that hasn’t stopped smaller parks from delighting people of all ages for decades. For over half a century, Super Slide Amusement Park in North Dakota has been the go-to place in Bismarck-Mandan for a day of family fun. Some thrill ride enthusiasts from around the nation have even gone there to say they rode the only coaster in the state. Check out all this park has to offer for yourself: