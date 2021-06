Amazon is at a pivotal moment in its history, facing growing regulatory and legal scrutiny just as a new CEO, Andy Jassy, takes the reins from founder Jeff Bezos. Could a new leadership principle help to guide the company in its next era? John Rossman, a former Amazon business leader, is floating the idea of a 15th leadership principle in a new edition of his book, The Amazon Way. His suggestion is based on the Golden Rule, supplementing but not tempering the company’s legendary customer obsession. “Treat others as you’d like to be treated — employees, vendors, partners, brands, small… Read More.