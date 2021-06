The cryptocurrency market has crashed “again” and most assets are showing 20%-40% losses over the last 24 hours. Now, this isn’t the first time it has happened and it’s not out of the ordinary, as most of the seasoned investors would tell. However, the fear and despair in the market remains the same. There are massive liquidations for leverage traders, a plethora of mixed FUD, some Tether involvement and centralized exchanges going offline. It’s the same way it has always happened and it’s not different this time also. Here’s why you should buy a severe crypto dip.