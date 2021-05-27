Ending gerrymandering is Job #1

Llinois Democrats routinely put on a masterclass in how not to govern a state. Nothing displays this total disregard for good governance quite like their annual late-night budget drop and last minute blind vote. That’s right, Democrat budget negotiators again dropped an over 3,000 page document that spends more the $42 billion on the laps of legislators late last night and asked them to vote on the package minutes later without reading the document, holding committee hearings, or engaging in debate on the floor.