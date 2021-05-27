Ending gerrymandering is Job #1
At least now a date has been set for when state officials will receive important population data so lawmakers can commence with a new and improved re-districting process. The state and federal governments agreed this week that Ohio will receive the new population data by Aug. 16, still weeks late but available for the task of redrawing state and federal districts in time for next year's elections. Redistricting happens every 10 years, coinciding with the census.sanduskyregister.com