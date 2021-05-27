Cancel
Video Games

Deep Rock Galactic Details Planned Modding Support

By Jannet Ojeda
thehealtheaducation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince it Is official Launch in May of 2020, Deep Rock Galactic has cultivated a Committed modding community Creating new adventures within Ghost Ship Games’ first-person shot. Anyone interested in these types of mods can only hop on the internet to locate a few of the ones readily available, ranging from simple money modifiers to populating maps with enemies to up the problem. Ghost Ship Games will expand this service is among the game’s following upgrades and is currently providing fans a taste of what is in store for mod service.

thehealtheaducation.com
