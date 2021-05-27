Deep Rock Galactic Details Planned Modding Support

Rust is a game that has been kicking around on PC since 2013, first in Early Access and then finally getting a full release in February 2018. Now, the original developers, Facepunch Studios, have teamed up with Double Eleven to bring the game to the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, with the imaginatively named Rust Console Edition. The original was touted as a mixture of DayZ with the strong crafting elements of Minecraft, so I guess the question I need to answer is whether the game is greater than the sum of its parts, or does it stumble at the first hurdle?