Memorial Day expected to bring thousands of boaters, paddlers to Palm Beach County waters
JUPITER — Boisterous boaters are expected on Palm Beach County waterways on Memorial Day, and local police agencies say they are ready. “We’re out here to educate boaters and enforce safety. A simple conversation with a boater almost always solves the problem,” said Jupiter Marine Patrol Officer Adam Brown as he and Officer Paul Gundlach cruised past Fullerton Island in the town’s 32-foot marine patrol boat.www.palmbeachpost.com