Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate Announced
As part of the series' 35th anniversary celebrations, Square Enix finally announces Dragon Quest 12, which promises to be darker than past entries. This year, Dragon Quest joins the likes of The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania, and Metroid in celebrating its 35th anniversary. For the occasion, Square Enix recently held a presentation showcasing the upcoming slate of titles currently in development for the franchise across mobile and console platforms, hosted by series creator Yuji Horii. To close out the show, Square Enix finally announced the long-awaited next installment in the series, Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate.