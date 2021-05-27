Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate Announced

By Kylie Threatt
thehealtheaducation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the series’ 35th anniversary celebrations, Square Enix finally announces Dragon Quest 12, which promises to be darker than past entries. This year, Dragon Quest joins the likes of The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania, and Metroid in celebrating its 35th anniversary. For the occasion, Square Enix recently held a presentation showcasing the upcoming slate of titles currently in development for the franchise across mobile and console platforms, hosted by series creator Yuji Horii. To close out the show, Square Enix finally announced the long-awaited next installment in the series, Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate.

thehealtheaducation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuji Horii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#The Legend Of Zelda#Sega#Square Enix#Castlevania#Japanese#Nes#Jrpg#Octopath Traveler#Mmorpg#Dragon Quest Treasure#Final Fantasy#Dragon Quest 9#Sega#Fate#Creator#Rpgs#Metroid#Multiple Manga#Titles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream Will “Announce a Lot of Things,” Says Series Creator

Square Enix will be streaming a special event on May 26 in celebration of Dragon Quest’s 35th anniversary, where they have said they will be “introducing the upcoming line-up in the Dragon Quest series.” Last year, series co-creator Yuji Horii said that in celebration of the occasion, Square Enix would be making “all sorts of announcements in regards to that.” Of course, the hope is that the next mainline game in the series will be announced.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

A Brief History of Dragon Quest

Among the Marios and Zeldas celebrating their franchise's 35th anniversary lies the equally time-honored, yet not as celebrated in the West, Dragon Quest. Fabled for its fantasy setting, slimes, and traditional turn-based combat, Dragon Quest has been a source of inspiration for many video-game franchises, namely Pokemon, Mother, and Final Fantasy to list a few.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Dragon Quest III is getting a gorgeous remake

Square Enix revealed a new remake for Dragon Quest III during a stream today celebrating the franchise’s 35th anniversary. It will have a simultaneous release on home consoles, although we do not know which systems and when. Dragon Quest III has been remade before, including a relatively recent adaption for...
Video GamesSiliconera

Dragon Quest Treasures Will Star Dragon Quest XI’s Erik

One of the six titles announced during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Broadcast starred some familiar faces. Dragon Quest XI’s Erik and his sister Mia will be the stars of Dragon Quest Treasures. The game will feature both of them as children. It will also be released simultaneously worldwide. However, there is no release window for it yet.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

“There are No Plans for a Worldwide Release” for Dragon Quest X

During the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special, Square Enix decided to reveal some information about Dragon Quest X Online, which is planning on launching its Version 6 update this Fall. However, this news is exclusive to Japan and has been since the game launched 10 years ago. Regardless of fan...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Top 5 Announcements We Want To See During The Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Presentation

Dragon Quest has really gained foothold in the West over the last decade, after previously being mostly a Japanese series with a few successful games elsewhere only. Games like Dragon Quest XI and the Dragon Quest Builders series really helped to elevate the series and introduce it to a lot more people across multiple platforms. Similar to the Yakuza series, Dragon Quest just keeps getting bigger and that can be seen with the announcement of the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary stream that is being held later tonight.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest Treasures Game

Square Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream announced on Thursday that Square Enix is developing a new Dragon Quest game titled Dragon Quest Treasures. The game centers on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Square Enix did not reveal a platform or a release date for the game.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Puzzle Game ‘Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi’ Announced for iOS and Android at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special Event

A few hours ago, Square Enix hosted the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special stream to celebrate all things Dragon Quest. There were six game announcements and one of them is a puzzler for iOS and Android in the form of Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi. Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi features classic Dragon Quest characters and monsters depicted as erasers. The first trailer for the game doesn’t really show much of the game itself but as usual, the art is very charming. Hopefully they release actual erasers with these designs in Japan as well leading up to the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi release. Watch the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi reveal trailer below:
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Dragon Quest XII: Are Changes Needed?

Whilst the RPG landscape has undergone countless changes over the years Dragon Quest has stayed just about the same. The throwback feel has largely been celebrated by fans. Yet it has also limited the appeal to newer players. Despite critical acclaim, the battle system and whimsical tone have prevented many players (in the west) from getting into the series. All signs point towards this undergoing major changes in Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. So what do we know about the upcoming changes and will they be for the better?
Video GamesAnime News Network

Samurai Warriors 5 Game Adds 10 New Playable Characters

KOEI Tecmo America and Omega Force announced on Thursday that their upcoming Samurai Warriors 5 (Sengoku Musou 5) game will feature 10 new playable characters who are former non-playable characters: Nobunaga's younger brother Nobuyuki Oda, Motonari Mōri's grandson Terumoto Mōri, Motonobu Okabe, Katsuyori Takeda, Motoharu Kikkawa, Dōsan Saitō, Yoshitatsu Saitō, Yoshikage Asakura, Yoshiaki Ashikaga, and Fujihide Mitsubuchi.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Nier Replicant Datamine Hints At Switch Plans

NieR: Automata is a much praised and loved title, and often pops up on various “Switch port pls” lists. Now the same applies to the snappily titled NieR Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139, which was a recent re-release / remaster – our chums at Push Square describe it as “halfway between” the two descriptions. Though it won’t be to everyone’s taste, this shiny and improved iteration of the original cult classic has been quite well received.
Video GamesDigital Trends

E3 2021: Starfield, Breath of the Wild 2, and more games we expect to see

The E3 season has definitely snuck up on us. It feels like just yesterday we were all still bundled up in our winter clothes, and suddenly — bam! Now our days will be filled with refreshing livestreams of big game announcements. Until the event begins, we can only speculate as to what will be shown, which is a time-honored E3 tradition in its own right. So while we are waiting for the actual announcements, let’s ponder on the games we’re likely to see on the E3 floor … well, the digital one, that is.