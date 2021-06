AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Charlie Norwood VA is hosting a series of events this week to promote health and wellness while also supporting homeless veterans. The VA2K walk is usually a day-long event, but due to the pandemic, employees and local veterans will be able to participate in a weeklong series of events May 16-22, including a 24-hour step challenge on May 19 and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 22.