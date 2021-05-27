Fans Are Furious Over The Friends Reunion Special. Here's Why

Ben Winston, the director of the ‘Friends’ reunion special denied speculations about actor Matthew Perry’s bad health and said it was ‘a great experience working with him’. Ben, who pitched the idea for a ‘Friends’ reunion special to the show’s six stars after re-watching the series, spoke out about comments fans have made about Matthew’s appearance in the special episode. Matthew portrayed Chandler Bing on the beloved American sitcom. He has always been vocal about his battle with mental health issues and substance abuse, which has also sometimes been reflected in his appearance on ‘Friends’. FRIENDS The Reunion: 7 Best Moments From the Special Episode That Brought FRIENDS Together After 17 Years (Sports Grind Entertainment Exclusive).