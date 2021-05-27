Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Chester Government Update

Geauga County Maple Leaf
 5 days ago

The Chester Township Board of Trustees met on May 6, opening with approval of the resolution to order the 2021 drainage improvements of various roads in Chester Township as recommended by the Geauga County Engineer... The Chester Township Board of Trustees met on May 6, opening with approval of the...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Geauga County plans more senior trash pick ups

The Geauga County Department on Aging has announced the next round of assistance for senior citizens who have unwanted items that need to be picked up at their home during the trash pick-up days. First, residents of the scheduled communities should register at 440-279-2129 by the cut off day or...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Kenston Levy Voted Down at the Ballot

Kenston Schools’ combined levy was handily defeated at the May 4 ballot with 1,312 for the levy and 3,261 against it, according to the final unofficial results of the Geauga County Board of Elections. Kenston Schools’ combined levy was handily defeated at the May 4 ballot with 1,312 for the...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

New County Building Raises Questions for Board of Elections

Voters will have access to drive-up and walk-up drop boxes, as well as walk-in voting access at the new Geauga County Board of Elections in the county building currently under construction at the corner of Merritt Road and Ravenwood Drive in Claridon Township. Voters will have access to drive-up and...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Senior Events

Local townships, villages and city road crews will again work with the Geauga County Department on Aging employees and volunteers to offer trash pickup days for registered seniors 60 years and older... Register for Senior Trash Pickup Days. Local townships, villages and city road crews will again work with the...
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Commentary - Improve the plan

A $51 million office building under construction for Geauga County departments brings promise of open space and all the modern conveniences allowing employees to better serve residents. Right?. Maybe not. Last week members of the Geauga County Board of Elections shared their concerns with county commissioners over the space designed...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County Free Clinic adds staff, new programs

Lake County Free Clinic, serving Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties, announced it has added three new staff members -- clinical coordinator Melanie Anderson, medical director Courtney Gravens and Carla Montalvo, as the organization’s first case manager. “Melanie, Courtney and Carla bring valuable experience to their roles, but beyond that, they...
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Trustees approve drainage upgrade

Chester — Township trustees last week approved a plan for drainage improvements to be performed in 2021 as recommended by the Geauga County Engineer for various roads in the township. During a May 6 meeting, Trustee Ken Radtke, Jr. stated that the township will go out for bids for the...
Burton, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Burton Township Schedules Trash And Tire Day (ML – May 13 and 20)

Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance... Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance. For township residents only, identification will be checked by a Geauga County Sheriff’s deputy.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Geauga SWCD Offers Summer Stream Quality Monitoring

Explore Geauga County streams and learn about their water chemistry and biology this summer by joining the Millennium Youth Conservationists (MYC) team... Explore Geauga County streams and learn about their water chemistry and biology this summer by joining the Millennium Youth Conservationists (MYC) team. In collaboration with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Scenic Rivers Program, participants will use kick seines, sediment sticks, water chemistry test kits and more to analyze the health of area streams and rivers while providing official stream data to ODNR.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Legal Notices 5-13-21

21-F-000095 – Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A., Plaintiff vs. Christopher Doyle Jezewski, et al., Defendants. John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Debra Louise Ziesmer aka Debra Ziesmer as of 3/22/12, whose last known address is Address Unknown and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 8th day of February, 2021, Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A. filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Geauga County, Ohio, whose address is 470 Center St. Chardon, OH 44024 in Case No. 21-F-000095, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit:
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Bulletin board - West Geauga 05/12/2021

The Fair Housing Resource Center, Inc. launched a contest in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties to nominate their schools to win a free Buddy Bench. A Buddy Bench promotes friendship, inclusion and kindness for children during recess, according to the Painesville-based nonprofit, by allowing students who are new, shy or don’t have friends to sit on the bench in hopes that other students will see and allow them to join in their play.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Geauga Happenings

Newbury United Community Church will resume hosting fresh produce giveaways the third Saturday of each month through August at the church located at 14961 Auburn Road... Newbury United Community Church will resume hosting fresh produce giveaways the third Saturday of each month through August at the church located at 14961 Auburn Road.
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Elections board concerned with voter access to new office

The Geauga County Board of Elections representatives brought a list of concerns to commissioners last week related to the new office building under construction on Merritt Road in Claridon Township. The main concern, the board members shared, was voter capacity and how the new location may be a domino effect...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

New Berkshire Stadium to be Built on KSU – Geauga Campus

The final location of the Berkshire Schools stadium was announced at the end of the school board’s hour-long May 10 meeting. The final location of the Berkshire Schools stadium was announced at the end of the school board’s hour-long May 10 meeting. After a comprehensive review of two possible sites, the board has decided to build the stadium and a small field house east of the all-grade school under construction on the Kent State University – Geauga campus. “This decision is the result of the board of education working with the administration,” said Superintendent John Stoddard, adding they had considered many options. In addition, he said the stadium will be named after the Great Lakes Cheese Stadium for the company headquarters...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Geauga County Public Library

All events are virtual unless otherwise noted. For virtual programs, include an email when registering; instructions for picking up craft materials and joining the Zoom meeting will be provided upon registration. To register, visit www.GeaugaLibrary.net and click on “Programs.”. Storytimes. Join for stories via Zoom. All ages are welcome. Visit...
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Events - 05/12/2021

Newbury United Community Church, 14916 Auburn Road near Route 87, is hosting a free fresh produce giveaway May 15 from 9-11 a.m. These events take place the third Saturday each month. The Cleveland Foodbank provides this service to low income residents; bring ID, bags and masks. The next produce giveaways will be June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Community Meetings

Listed are public meetings and executive sessions in the county for the coming week, unless otherwise noted. To have a public meeting included in this section, fax information to 440-285-2015 or email editor@geaugamapleleaf.com no later than Monday noon. These meeting notices are NOT legal notices. These meeting may be held...