Portage library launches new reading initiative as total circulation dips
Portage residents might see more people reading in city parks, in backyards or even hanging upside down due to a new summer reading initiative from Portage Public Library. Let’s Read, Portage is a communitywide celebration without registration or reading slips, Children Services Librarian Dawn Foster said. Children and their families will instead be encouraged to read books in interesting places and unique ways and post pictures of the acts on social media with the hashtag, #letsreadportage.www.wiscnews.com