Portage library launches new reading initiative as total circulation dips

Wisconsin Dells School District will save money on its copier lease. Wisconsin Dells School District 4K program will move to full-day format starting with 2021-22 school year. At the school board’s May 10 meeting, the board approved a five-year agreement with its current copier vendor Rhyme of Portage to replace copiers at each of the school district’s buildings. The cost for the machines will be $5,006 per month, $1,345 less or 21.5% than its previous lease with the company. The price includes $2,899 for equipment and $2,017 per month on average for service and consumables, according to school board documents.