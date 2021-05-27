Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's debt clampdown raises risk of defaults

raleighnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], May 27 (ANI): China's debt clampdown has raised the risk of a wave of defaults among the country's heavily indebted local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) for the first time, causing concern in financial markets. The central government has set a modest economic growth target of above 6 per...

www.raleighnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Defaults#Government Debt#Debt Reduction#National Debt#Financial Markets#Government Bonds#Ani#Lgfv#Macquarie Group#The State Council#Scmp#Moody#South China Morning Post#Back Debt#Chief China Economist#Chinese Onshore Bonds#Borrowing Limits#Market Volatility#Creditors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

China's central bank tries to stop surge in currency's value

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented. On Monday, commercial lenders were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets rise, COVID-19 risks drag Malaysia, Philippines

* Malaysia, Philippine stocks and FX dip * Two Fed officials speak Tuesday, U.S. payrolls on Friday * Goldman Sachs cuts India Q2 GDP forecast after local curbs By Nikhil Nainan June 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia and Philippines stock and currency markets veered away from broader Asian gains led by South Korea and Taiwan on Tuesday, as local government curbs to fight the pandemic fuelled concerns of more economic damage. Most Asian equities kicked off June on a positive note, while currencies gained further ground on a broadly weaker dollar as investors awaited upcoming U.S. data and Federal Reserve speeches for clues on the central bank's policy stance. Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day after a long weekend. The main event this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. So far, Asia's risk-sensitive markets have held firm on Fed reassurance that price pressures are expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish for some time. Still, a strong U.S. recovery is raising doubts about how long that may last. Mizuho bank in a client note said a weaker dollar sits "precariously" against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which could "suddenly" lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary policy. The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan dollar eased off a 24-year high against the greenback. Taiwan is grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak that has forced restrictions across the island, but officials have so far allayed concerns around any impact to the export-focussed semiconductor industry and approved an extra $15.20 billion in stimulus spending. Worries around the pandemic have gripped Asia over the past 1-1/2 months, as rising infections, new virus variants and largely slow vaccination programs underscore the contrast between economic recoveries in the East and West. Malaysia entered a two-week strict lockdown on Tuesday, while the Philippines prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June, despite cases falling. Stock markets in both countries are underperforming their regional peers, with the Philippines down around 7% so far this year and Malaysia down nearly 3%. Their respective currencies trended lower on Tuesday. "Malaysia's new lockdown measures will hit (the) economy hard," BofA Securities said in a note as they cut the country's 2021 growth forecast to 3.3% from 6.5%. Indian stocks, which have been propped up by heavy foreign inflows and are among region's best performers this year, dipped 0.3% on Tuesday. Slowing factory activity and worries of a hit to economic growth this quarter after a devastating second wave of infections are leaving investors wary. Goldman Sachs lowered its second-quarter forecast for India again, now expecting an annualised contraction of 27.6%, bringing expected growth down to 9.9% for the 2022 financial year from an earlier forecast of 11.1%. Indonesian markets were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia to roll out $9.7 bln more in stimulus as virus spreads ** Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm ** Asia's factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook ** Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 bln Philippine IPO Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.11 -5.65 -0.16 4.99 China -0.01 +2.46 0.05 4.15 India -0.23 +0.40 -0.25 11.17 Indonesia - -1.65 - -0.53 Malaysia -0.02 -2.50 -0.18 -2.86 Philippines -0.17 +0.61 -0.02 -7.18 S.Korea +0.45 -1.78 0.54 12.10 Singapore +0.16 +0.14 0.24 11.53 Taiwan +0.12 +3.11 0.55 16.49 Thailand +0.22 -3.85 0.71 10.73 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Devika Syamnath)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan stabilises after new FX requirements, corp clients told to hedge

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan clawed back earlier losses on Tuesday taken after authorities ordered banks to increase their foreign exchange holdings, although investors are wary of further moves by policymakers to rein in a rising currency. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday it would raise the FX reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions to 7% from 5%, from June 15, its first such move in 14 years. While the shift was widely seen aimed at reining in fast yuan appreciation, analysts said it would have very limited impact on the currency, amounting to a withdrawal of just $20 billion of long-term dollar liquidity from the banking system, compared with deposits of $1 trillion. Prior to the central bank's move on Monday, the yuan had hit a three-year high against the dollar. "It is certainly not a game changer," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "However, we think the announcement sent a signal to the markets that there are enough tools in central bank's toolbox to curb RMB's one-way movement expectation even though the PBOC has exited the direct intervention." Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a new three-year high of 6.3572 per dollar, 110 pips or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3682. The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.3660 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3705 at midday, 5 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a slight rebound, the spot market traded in a thin range of less than 100 pips on Tuesday morning, as investors were wary of additional policy moves if the local unit strengthened at a rapid pace again, said a trader at a foreign bank. "While this policy will lock in a certain amount of capital inflow and make foreign exchange funding costs higher, its effectiveness remains in doubt," Citi analysts said in a note. "We think the fundamental factors supporting a strong RMB have not changed." Similarly, Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ in Shanghai, said the move should only "slow the pace of yuan appreciation" while expecting 6.3 as the ceiling for the yuan this year. Against the backdrop of recent higher volatility in the Chinese yuan, several banking sources said they had been advised by the FX regulator to guide their corporate clients to hedge FX exposures, despite cost of hedging climbing higher. One-year dollar/yuan swap, a gauge that measure the cost of FX hedging onshore, stood at around 1,535 pips and implied a yield of 2.45%, which is higher than the average onshore interbank repo rate, analysts at HSBC said in a note. "There is room for this to fall, in our view. Once FX swap points fall to a level that is less costly for importers and other hedgers, we could see more USD demand in the forwards space," they added. The yuan market at 0403 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3572 6.3682 0.17% Spot yuan 6.3705 6.371 0.01% Divergence from 0.21% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.48% Spot change since 2005 29.92% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.97 98.28 -0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.782 89.791 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.37 0.01% * Offshore 6.5358 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
EconomyUS News and World Report

Analysis-China's Banks Are Bursting With Dollars, and That's a Worry

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan. Boosted by surging export receipts and investment flows, the value of foreign...
EconomyFXStreet.com

China: PBoC raised the RRR for FX deposits – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia, assess the latest announcement from the PBoC. “The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced a 200 bps hike to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for foreign currency deposits to 7% from current 5% with effect from 15 June. The foreign currency RRR had been steady since the increase from 3% to 5% between September 2006 and May 2007.”
Worldyicaiglobal.com

Yuan Cools After PBOC Reveals Forex Reserve Ratio Hike to 7% on June 15

(Yicai Global) June 1 -- The Chinese yuan paused its appreciation streak that had made the currency stronger than it has been for three years after the central bank announced a rare foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio hike, taking effect from June 15. The People's Bank of China will raise...
EconomyBloomberg

China Is Digging Deep Into Its Currency Toolkit to Manage Yuan

As China’s central bank pulls back from direct intervention in its currency market, officials are reverting to old tools to manage the yuan. The People’s Bank of China on Monday said the country’s lenders will need to hold more foreign currencies in reserve, a move that will reduce the supply of the dollar onshore. Officials have pulled on multiple levers to influence the yuan since October, when China cut the cost of shorting the currency to zero and removed a key factor used by banks to calculate the daily reference rate. The government has also relaxed capital curbs to allow more outflows and asked financial institutions to limit their offshore financing.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China considering new holding company for Huarong, bad-debt managers — source

(June 1): China’s finance ministry is considering a proposal to transfer its shares in China Huarong Asset Management Co. and three other bad-debt managers to a new holding company modeled after the one that owns the government’s stakes in state-run banks, according to a person familiar with the matter. Policy...
Economybitcoinist.com

The Chinese Press Says Regulators Want To Cancel Bitcoin, But It’s Not Feasible

Award-winning journalist Colin Wu is crypto-Twitter’s bridge to the Chinese press. He extracted and translated the main points of an article from CaiXin magazine, “which is most recognized by Chinese financial officials.” Apparently, they “interviewed people close to the People’s Bank of China and other government agencies” and got their perspective on this year’s iteration of China’s crypto ban.
MarketsCoinDesk

Chinese Brokerages Look Overseas to Offer Crypto Trading: Report

Chinese brokerage platforms Tiger Brokers and Futu are planning to expand into digital-currency overseas amid Beijing’s crypto crackdown. Beijing-based Tiger Brokers and Shenzhen-based Futu both unveiled plans to offer crypto trading during their earnings calls, the South China Morning Post reported Tuesday. Both firms said they would only be targeting...
Economywmleader.com

China Takes Its Most Visible Measure Yet to Curb Yuan’s Rally

(Bloomberg) — China forced banks to hold more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in more than a decade, its most substantial move yet to rein the surging yuan. The nation’s financial institutions will need to hold 7% of their foreign exchange in reserve from June 15, according to a central bank statement Monday. That’s an increase of 2 percentage points, and the first such hike since 2007. The move, which the People’s Bank of China said will help liquidity management, effectively reduces the supply of dollars and other currencies onshore — putting pressure on the yuan to weaken. The Chinese currency gained 0.1% on Tuesday.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-China raises banks' FX requirements to rein in yuan

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has directed financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve, a move that analysts say could help temper a rally in the yuan after the currency hit a three-year high against the dollar on Monday. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC)...
EconomyForexTV.com

Chinese Yuan Appreciates To 3-year High Against U.S. Dollar

The Chinese yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar in Asian deals on Monday, despite verbal warnings from Chinese officials that the domestic currency’s rise may be overvalued and unsustainable. Sheng Songcheng, former director of the Survey and Statistics Department at PBOC, said that the current rapid appreciation of the yuan...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

China raises reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced Monday that it will raise the reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits by 2 percentage points from the current 5 percent to 7 percent, beginning June 15. The move aims to strengthen the liquidity management of foreign currencies in financial...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

OECD pegs India's GDP growth forecast at 9.9 pc

Paris [France], May 31 (ANI): The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday cut its growth projection for India to 9.9 per cent this year from 12.6 per cent estimated earlier in March. "In India, the rapid rebound in activity since mid-2020 has paused with resurgence of the...
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Markets Close Lower After Inflation Data; Deutsche Bank Slips 1.3%

Europe's major indexes closed in the red on Monday, as investors digested inflation data on a quiet day due to holidays in the U.K. and U.S. Germany's DAX provisionally ended the day down 0.7%, retreating from an all-time high hit last week. France's CAC was also around 0.7% lower at the end of the day. Spain's IBEX fell around 0.9%.
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Yuan’s Quick Appreciation Is Not Sustainable, Ex-PBOC Official Says

(Yicai Global) May 28 -- The Chinese currency's rapid appreciation against the US dollar will not continue in the long-term, according to a former director at China's central bank. The renminbi's rising value is not in line with the economic and financial situation at home and abroad, Xinhua News Agency...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Cristina Kirchner resists the debt negotiations and Argentina is on the verge of default

The creditor countries demand that the Government agree with the IMF as a condition for refinancing (Photo: Reuters – Juan Mabromata). The administration of Alberto Fernandez decided not to pay the Paris Club the debt of US$2400 millones that Argentina has with that body. A 60-day negotiation is opened until the end of July to try not to enter default, although the Government faces a strong internal obstacle: the resistance of the vice president Cristina Kirchner.
China9&10 News

China Raises Birth Limit as Population Grows Older

The Communist Party of China will now allow families to have three children instead of two. The move comes as China’s population grows older and leaves the workforce. Leaders have enforced the birth limit since 1980 to slow population growth, but now worry that China is losing workers too quickly.
Businessnewsbrig.com

China allows couples to have three children in major policy shift

China Moves to Cool Yuan Rally With Fixing, Verbal Warnings. (Bloomberg) — China signaled its tolerance for the yuan’s rally is fading after the authorities set the daily fixing at a weaker-than-expected level and state-run newspapers warned against rapid gains.Beijing fixed the reference rate at 6.3682 per dollar on Monday, versus the average estimate of 6.3656 in a Bloomberg survey. The rise in the yuan is due to short-term speculation and probably won’t last, Sheng Songcheng, a former People’s Bank of China official told the state-run Xinhua News Agency on Sunday. The central bank-backed Financial News and an ex-regulator also weighed in.The chorus of comments talking down the yuan follows a subtle shift in policy makers’ stance at the end of last week after earlier messaging appeared to indicate a greater tolerance for a stronger currency. A rapidly rising yuan may draw increased scrutiny in global financial markets, especially at a time when the dollar is losing momentum.“PBOC seems comfortable with yuan’s direction, just not the pace of its gains that was spurred by speculations of the currency being used to curb imported inflation,” said Fiona Lim, senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “The level of 6.20 is still possible over the next 12 months especially if broader dollar weakness takes the dollar-yuan pair to that level.”With China’s economy rebounding from the p andemic and foreign funds piling into the nation’s equity and bond markets, the yuan has rallied to a five-year high against a basket of trading partners’ currencies. It has climbed this year against all but six of the 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg, and is among Asia’s best performers.China should prevent huge short-term inflows, which could push up the yuan, hurt competitiveness of exporters and affect independent operations of the country’s financial market and monetary policy, Sheng said. Possible inflows to the U.S. from emerging markets and a strong global economic recovery will pose risks to China’s exports, potentially weakening the yuan, according to the editorial from Financial News.The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.3581, while the onshore rate climbed 0.1% to 6.3633. The currency has gained 1.8% in domestic and overseas markets in May.Some big state-run and joint commercial banks bought a large amount of dollars as the yuan quickly pared gains on Monday afternoon, according to three traders. Subsequently, some of the lenders sold the greenback after the Chinese currency fell, said the traders who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to talk to the media.Financial News said in an editorial that the yuan may depreciate in the future due to factors such as U.S. tightening.The appreciation isn’t necessarily a bullish factor for Chinese stocks, Guan Tao, a former official at the country’s top foreign-exchange regulator, said in an interview with state-run China Securities Journal Monday. That’s because the country’s exporters will come under pressure from the yuan’s rally and the stronger currency doesn’t offset the surge in commodities prices, according to Guan, who is currently the global chief economist of BOC International China.The PBOC will properly guide expectations on the yuan, and the exchange rate will continue to be decided by market supply and demand, as well as changes in global financial markets, Sheng was cited as saying.(Adds traders’ comments in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.