The Curriculum Framework of National Security Education has been released, filling the curriculum of primary and secondary schools with the words national security. The curriculum framework for junior high school history states that students should understand the importance of national sovereignty and territorial integrity when learning about the British colonial period. The Education Bureau’s guideline is that teachers can use annual reports and gazettes from the early days of Hong Kong to provide students with an understanding of the characteristics of governance, such as the great power of the governors of Hong Kong, the fact that all senior positions were held by British officials, and the unfair discrimination against Chinese. In other words, they want students to develop a hatred for the colonial past, and thus understand the importance of national sovereignty, without which Hong Kong people will be subject to all kinds of bullying by foreigners! What the Communist Party resents most is the fact that the people of Hong Kong have not only never developed any national grudges, but are in fact sentimentally attached to the colonial past and believe that things are not as good as they used to be. Therefore, although the Communists vowed to “set things right,” it is unfortunately completely wrong.