The Geauga West Rotary Club once again donated dictionaries to students at Lindsey and Westwood elementary schools... The Geauga West Rotary Club once again donated dictionaries to students at Lindsey and Westwood elementary schools. Traditionally a third-grade activity, this year the district asked that the dictionaries be given to the second-graders because it now fits into that curriculum. The club decided to give them to the current third-graders at Lindsey Elementary School and also provided dictionaries to the second-graders at Westwood Elementary School.