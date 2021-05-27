Cancel
Geauga Happenings

By Staff Report
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 4 days ago

The food pantry at Chester Christian Center Church will be open to the community... The food pantry at Chester Christian Center Church will be open to the community. The pantry is open to anyone who is in need of food. One does not need to be a member of the church to attend.

Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Senior Events

Local townships, villages and city road crews will again work with the Geauga County Department on Aging employees and volunteers to offer trash pickup days for registered seniors 60 years and older... Register for Senior Trash Pickup Days. Local townships, villages and city road crews will again work with the...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Geauga County Public Library

All events are virtual unless otherwise noted. For virtual programs, include an email when registering; instructions for picking up craft materials and joining the Zoom meeting will be provided upon registration. To register, visit www.GeaugaLibrary.net and click on “Programs.”. Storytimes. Join for stories via Zoom. All ages are welcome. Visit...
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Events - 05/12/2021

Newbury United Community Church, 14916 Auburn Road near Route 87, is hosting a free fresh produce giveaway May 15 from 9-11 a.m. These events take place the third Saturday each month. The Cleveland Foodbank provides this service to low income residents; bring ID, bags and masks. The next produce giveaways will be June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Liberty Camp Geauga is Now Liberty Camp USA

The dream for Liberty Camp was to have it spread across the land... The dream for Liberty Camp was to have it spread across the land. 2021 welcomes Lake County, resulting in the name change from Liberty Camp Geauga to Liberty Camp USA. We hope and pray that Liberty Camp USA will continue to expand across our great nation creating the next great generation of patriots one time traveler at a time.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Geauga SWCD Offers Summer Stream Quality Monitoring

Explore Geauga County streams and learn about their water chemistry and biology this summer by joining the Millennium Youth Conservationists (MYC) team... Explore Geauga County streams and learn about their water chemistry and biology this summer by joining the Millennium Youth Conservationists (MYC) team. In collaboration with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Scenic Rivers Program, participants will use kick seines, sediment sticks, water chemistry test kits and more to analyze the health of area streams and rivers while providing official stream data to ODNR.
Burton, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Burton Township Schedules Trash And Tire Day (ML – May 13 and 20)

Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance... Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance. For township residents only, identification will be checked by a Geauga County Sheriff’s deputy.
Burton, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

East Geauga Kiwanis Honors Students

East Geauga Kiwanis Club recently recognized outstanding third-graders from Jordak and Burton elementary schools for their performance in class during the third grading period. Each student received a certificate and literature books from the club. Third-graders honored include Jordak students Liam C., Tim L. and Gracyn K.; and Burton students...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Legal Notices 5-13-21

21-F-000095 – Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A., Plaintiff vs. Christopher Doyle Jezewski, et al., Defendants. John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Debra Louise Ziesmer aka Debra Ziesmer as of 3/22/12, whose last known address is Address Unknown and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 8th day of February, 2021, Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A. filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Geauga County, Ohio, whose address is 470 Center St. Chardon, OH 44024 in Case No. 21-F-000095, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit:
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

New Berkshire Stadium to be Built on KSU – Geauga Campus

The final location of the Berkshire Schools stadium was announced at the end of the school board’s hour-long May 10 meeting. The final location of the Berkshire Schools stadium was announced at the end of the school board’s hour-long May 10 meeting. After a comprehensive review of two possible sites, the board has decided to build the stadium and a small field house east of the all-grade school under construction on the Kent State University – Geauga campus. “This decision is the result of the board of education working with the administration,” said Superintendent John Stoddard, adding they had considered many options. In addition, he said the stadium will be named after the Great Lakes Cheese Stadium for the company headquarters...
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Fair Housing Resource Center awards a Buddy Bench to area schools

The Fair Housing Resource Center, Inc has announced the winning schools for its Buddy Bench contest. Edison Elementary School in Willoughby was the Lake County recipient while Westwood Elementary School in Russell Township was the Geauga County winner, and Pymatuning Valley Elementary School in Andover was the Ashtabula County winner.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Community Meetings

Listed are public meetings and executive sessions in the county for the coming week, unless otherwise noted. To have a public meeting included in this section, fax information to 440-285-2015 or email editor@geaugamapleleaf.com no later than Monday noon. These meeting notices are NOT legal notices. These meeting may be held...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

West Geauga School News

The Geauga West Rotary Club once again donated dictionaries to students at Lindsey and Westwood elementary schools... The Geauga West Rotary Club once again donated dictionaries to students at Lindsey and Westwood elementary schools. Traditionally a third-grade activity, this year the district asked that the dictionaries be given to the second-graders because it now fits into that curriculum. The club decided to give them to the current third-graders at Lindsey Elementary School and also provided dictionaries to the second-graders at Westwood Elementary School.
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District seeks volunteers for the Millennium Youth Conservationists team

The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is looking for participants to join the Millennium Youth Conservationists team. In collaboration with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Scenic Rivers Program, participants use kick seines, sediment sticks, water chemistry test kits, and more to analyze the health of area streams and rivers while providing official stream data to ODNR.