Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Hungarian Coffee Cake is Even Better than Babka

By The Nosher
jmoreliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared on The Nosher. One morning, my wife suggested I look into making a different kind of bread. Not necessarily to replace my weekly challah habit, but just to try something new. I asked what she had in mind and she mentioned monkey bread. I’d never heard of it.

jmoreliving.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cocoa Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powdered Sugar#Food Drink#Brown Bread#Brown Butter#Hungarian Coffee Cake#Jews#Austro Hungarian#Yiddish#Facebookshare#Tablespoons#Monkey Bread#Warm Milk#Cup Melted Butter#Doughy Dumplings#Cup Sugar#Apricot#Sweetness#Ground Walnuts#Brown Sugar#Jewish Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Hungary
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Fried Apples Recipe That's Even Better With Your Morning Coffee

Apples are one of the best fruits, and there are many reasons for this high honor. First and foremost, apples have an amazing flavor on their own, with just the right amount of sweetness, crispness, and tartness. Of course, there are also several varieties of apples, depending on your flavor preference — if you like a light and sweet flavor, many of the red varieties will suit your needs. Are you more of a sour person? Then Granny Smith apples have you covered.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Recipesrecipes.net

Coffee Cake Muffins Recipe

These coffee cake muffins take on a classic dessert and turn it into bite-sized deliciousness with a raspberry filling and a cinnamon and walnut topping. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and prepare 12 muffin cups with paper liners. In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder,...
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake in a Mug

Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Coffee cake is best when it is warm and fresh from the oven, and now it's possible to get that fresh-baked experience every morning. All you have to do is make a single-serving coffee cake quickly and easily in a mug. You already have a mug ready to go for your morning coffee, why not grab a second mug to make a coffee cake?
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Some Cheeses Melt Better Than Others

Ever wonder why American is the most popular cheese for cheeseburgers (via Fansided)? Or mozzarella cheese is the default cheese for pizza? Or why you'll find paneer, but not, say, brie, in curries? While, certainly, flavor is a factor, the fact is that each of these cheeses melts perfectly for the dish with which it is paired.
Food & Drinksallears.net

Disney Snacks That Look WAY Better Than They Taste

You can spend a lot of time snacking your way around Walt Disney World, and we know because, well, we’ve done it ourselves a time or two… or 200. We try a lot of things when we’re making our way around Disney World, and it’s easy because Disney is constantly creating new eats and drinks. But with all this snacking, we sometimes come across items that look REALLY good but end up leaving us underwhelmed.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Berry Grape Chicken Salad

Brighten up your lunchtime with this Berry Grape Chicken Salad! It’s a super simple recipe that starts with precooked chicken and features lots of fresh fruit (as well as an unexpected ingredient). Once everything comes together, and you take your first bite, you’ll fall in love with this tasty combination!
Food & Drinksbakerstable.net

Buttermilk Peach Cobbler Coffee Cake

Buttermilk Peach Cobbler Coffee Cake...because summertime and weekends definitely need a delicious cake for breakfast! If there's one thing I love about this cake, it's that it takes minimal effort to bake. That's right, you don’t need to be a skilled baker to make this super simple peach coffee cake! This cake is not only gorgeous to look at, but it tastes great, too. With a fluffy cake made with buttermilk, and a splash of vanilla, and delicious peach preserves running throughout, and topped with a crunchy cinnamon topping, every last bite is SO. GOOD. It's almost like summer was made for this delicious cake. Enjoy this sweet treat warm, right out of the oven, with a few slices of fresh peaches and your favorite berries for an unforgettable breakfast. It's truly roll your eyes back delicious!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's No-Fail Method For Perfect Hollandaise

Andrew Zimmern has conquered the world of weird foods no one ever wants to eat, but who also revel in the thought of others consuming these oddities. The celebrity chef who often appears as a guest judge on "Chopped" is pretty adventurous and inventive in his approach to culinary mastery. Zimmern is both resourceful and a fan of the waste-not want-not philosophy, doing everything from utilizing olive oil from his favorite jarred artichoke hearts to make tasty salad dressing to encouraging his fans to save the fat from their country ham to cook in. Zimmern is constantly sharing tips and tricks to make cooking easier and, dare we say, better for the average home cook who may not know how to stop their artichokes from turning brown or that Irish Whisky can up their bread pudding game.
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

These Cheesy Throwback Recipes Are Even Better Than You Remember Them

There's a reason so many of us turn to macaroni and cheese when we feel like we need a little comfort (or we want to celebrate, or we're having people over...well, you get the picture!). The dish is one of those beloved foods that works for nearly any occasion—one bite brings you right back to childhood, when all you needed was some yummy, cheesy goodness to feel like all was right with the world.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Espresso Pecan Pie Recipe

This chocolate espresso pecan pie is so elegant and tasty. It is one of the most delicious desserts that I usually prepare in autumn. It needs a little more time to make it compared to my other recipes that are generally simple and quick – because as a nature lover – I really don’t want to spend my whole day in the kitchen. However, this dessert is so beautiful and delicious – you just got to try it! The best part is that the preparation process is so easy! Here is the recipe:
DrinksWTAX

Is it better to drink coffee in the morning or afternoon for work?

Coffee can give you a little energy boost, but is it better to have it in the morning or afternoon if you’re drinking it at work? Studies say your age could play a role in the answer—one study found college students who had coffee before their morning exams showed improved performances, while those given coffee before an afternoon exam did not have improvement. But, another study found that among people ages 65 and up, having a cup of coffee in the afternoon before a test helped them do well on the test. The experts warn though, that it also depends on your biology. Someone with average tolerance to caffeine will generally feel more alert and focused for the next one to six hours after having a cup of coffee, so you can be strategic about when you drink it. Ultimately, scientists say everyone is different, and each body has its own biological clock, meaning there’s no conclusive evidence that points to whether a morning coffee or afternoon coffee is best for all professionals. (Yahoo)
Recipesmashed.com

A Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Meatballs Recipe That'll Be The Talk Of The Potluck

The marriage of Texas and Mexican food is one that goes back centuries to before Europeans made their way to the United States. Before the Lone Star State got its name, its first tribal inhabitants used ingredients from each region to create tasty recipes that paved the way for Tex-Mex food as we know it today. As noted by chef Adán Medrano, the modern combination of cuisine from both regions — Tex-Mex — is distinct from Texas Mexican food and dates back to about 1900 in San Antonio.
Food & Drinkssimplejoy.com

Blueberry Coffee Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. Blueberry Coffee Cake is a simple pastry that is ideal for serving at brunch. The flavors of lemon and blueberry come together perfectly, to make a light and delicious cake. PIN THIS RECIPE FOR LATER!. Picture yourself sitting on...
English, INindianapolismonthly.com

English Ivy’s Is Back And Better Than Ever

Regulars at downtown pub English Ivy’s refer to their cozy neighborhood watering hole as Indy’s “gay Cheers.” That description has an especially inviting ring to it as the LGBTQ-friendly establishment celebrates its first Gay Pride Month under the watch of new owners Sam Scott and Jeff Roberts. “Jeff has been a bartender there since 1999,” Scott says. “He’s pretty much the face of English Ivy’s.” Both men can still be spotted behind the bar, pouring grenadine-tinged Jeff’s Cherry Colas and Bloody Marys made with horseradish-infused vodka. Scott and Roberts have also enhanced the bar menu with dishes like scallops and steak tacos, and added outdoor tables in time for this month’s festivities. “Sitting outside is huge during Pride,” Scott says. But customers can celebrate the LGBTQ community year-round—perhaps during the weekend Big Gay Brunch or by playing a round of Bag Lady Bingo on the last Saturday of the month with Indy’s famed drag-queen brigade. 944 N. Alabama St., 317-822-5070, englishivys.com.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Pound Cake Parfaits with Cheesecake Filling and Blueberry Sauce

This pound cake parfaits and cheesecake filling and blueberry sauce is so rich, creamy and delicious! Plus, it is so simple and easy to prepare. It can be an ideal after lunch treat that will satisfy your sweet carvings and perfect spring-summer dessert. Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
RecipesSanta Cruz Sentinel

Quick Cook: Make crisp, juicy pork lettuce wraps

Years ago, we moved from our home in Switzerland to England. Among the mixed emotions, one standout was a relief to live again in an English-language culture. While I can write at length about our bumbling and surprisingly foreign experience settling into U.K. life, I will stay on the topic of language. It was one of the perks of this international move, and the excuse we used to propel ourselves to a remote corner of southeast England in our well-intentioned quest to blend in. After all, we were fluent in the local language — we only missed a sturdy pair of wellies.