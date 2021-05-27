Resident Evil: Village’s Lady Dimitrescu Actress Explains How She Brought the Villain to Life

How the Latest Game REpeats the Sins of the Franchise. Resident Evil 7 proved that the series that had fallen so far out of horror’s grace could still do something interesting, and while it wasn’t the perfect horror experience, it was enough to breathe new life into it. Since then, fans have been waiting to see how Capcom will capitalize on reviving Resident Evil. What we got were two remakes, one amazing, one not so much, and now finally a proper sequel. Resident Evil 8 feels like a more confident version of 7 but fails in my opinion to properly improve on the formula.