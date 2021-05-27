Resident Evil: Village’s Lady Dimitrescu Actress Explains How She Brought the Villain to Life
Maggie Robertson, the actress who voiced and portrayed Lady Dimitrescu for Resident Evil Village, shares how she played the character for the game. Lady Dimitrescu became a fan favorite even before the release of Resident Evil Village. The character was originally revealed on a promotional trailer in 2020, but it was clear from the start that the character would be a success among fans. Part of the game’s advertising campaign even included life-size cutouts of the 9’6″ Dimitrescu matriarch. Soon after the reveal of the character, many started to create memes and fan art of Lady Dimitrescu.thehealtheaducation.com