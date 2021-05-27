Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil: Village’s Lady Dimitrescu Actress Explains How She Brought the Villain to Life

By Ted Wathen
thehealtheaducation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaggie Robertson, the actress who voiced and portrayed Lady Dimitrescu for Resident Evil Village, shares how she played the character for the game. Lady Dimitrescu became a fan favorite even before the release of Resident Evil Village. The character was originally revealed on a promotional trailer in 2020, but it was clear from the start that the character would be a success among fans. Part of the game’s advertising campaign even included life-size cutouts of the 9’6″ Dimitrescu matriarch. Soon after the reveal of the character, many started to create memes and fan art of Lady Dimitrescu.

thehealtheaducation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#Resident Evil Village#Fan Art#Trailer#Reveal#Life Size Cutouts#Memes#The Game#Motion Capture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Meme
Related
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Exploring the Village of Resident Evil 8

How the Latest Game REpeats the Sins of the Franchise. Resident Evil 7 proved that the series that had fallen so far out of horror’s grace could still do something interesting, and while it wasn’t the perfect horror experience, it was enough to breathe new life into it. Since then, fans have been waiting to see how Capcom will capitalize on reviving Resident Evil. What we got were two remakes, one amazing, one not so much, and now finally a proper sequel. Resident Evil 8 feels like a more confident version of 7 but fails in my opinion to properly improve on the formula.
Video GamesSlate

Resident Evil’s Best Villain Is Also Its Wimpiest

Generally speaking, fear is an emotion that, in horror, is experienced by the protagonist and audience, not the characters (or creatures, as the case may be) whose entire purpose it is to be scary. For the most part, the monsters in Resident Evil Village fulfill their scaring duties without any problem—the game’s first boss, Lady Dimitrescu, stalks through her castle while booming threats and brandishing her long claws, moving at the kind of leisurely pace that makes it clear she isn’t afraid of you at all.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Ethan Winters Makes & Breaks Resident Evil Village

Since it first sparked the world’s interest in the survival horror genre, Resident Evil has always had a touch of campiness to it. Those moments of genuine horror shine bright, like maneuvering around Mr. X’s footsteps or facing down a faceless man with a chainsaw. For every scary segment, however, there’s always a wacky moment that comes out of left field. Resident Evil Village continues that tradition with mixed results.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Resident Evil 7 Holds Many “Village” Clues

Resident Evil Village — the latest entry in Capcom’s iconic survival horror franchise — cleverly combines classic gothic horror elements with traditional Resident Evil lore. Since the initial trailers for Resident Evil Village started rolling out almost a year ago, fans have been wondering how vampires and werewolves could possibly be important to the Winters family story.
Video Gamesnewsnationusa.com

Resident Evil Village’s Lady D is right at home in this Bloodborne mod

Come one, come all — Garden of Eyes, a prolific Bloodborne modder and content creator, has added Lady Dimitrescu to the game. Lady Dimitrescu, of course, is the big vampire lady from Resident Evil Village, who everyone on the internet is currently enamored with. This mod allows her to face off against Lady Maria of the Clocktower in a best of three combat.
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Resident Evil Village

Wow. What a strange yet thrilling roller coaster of a game Resident Evil Village turned out to be. What comes off initially as an homage to the iconic Resident Evil 4 quickly ends up being its own beast. Resident Evil has had a lot of identities over the years, from serious, to the utmost ridiculous scenarios. Never has the series embraced the latter so much that it ends up working to its charm. The Resident Evil franchise is continuously evolving, shifting gameplay styles, plot focuses, and even main characters. Now, with Village, we have the biggest monster menagerie in the series to date, and it’s up to common man Ethan Winters to tackle it head-on.
Video Gamessxustudentmedia.com

Resident Evil Village: Action-Horror is Back

Resident Evil: Village is the latest mainline installment in the 25-year-old horror franchise. Following three years after the events of Resident Evil 7, Village takes place in a mysterious part of Europe where Ethan Winters (the protagonist of Resident Evil 7) is living happily with his wife Mia and his new daughter Rose. Things quickly turn sour when Chris Refield (the franchise’s primary hero) guns down Mia and kidnaps baby Rose.
Video GamesGamespot

There's A Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mod, But It's Not Without Flaws

Resident Evil Village has a new third-person mod which puts the game in a whole new light. Unfortunately, sometimes that light isn't the best. Capcom's latest entry in the long-running survival horror series is in first-person, just like its predecessor Resident Evil 7. But for years, Resident Evil was played exclusively in third-person. Perhaps it's not surprising then that some fans are curious what Resident Evil Village would play like with the series' more traditional over-the-shoulder camera angle, and the results are equally impressive and hilarious.