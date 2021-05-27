Check out these stunning illustrated Japanese translations of Dune

A vast network of underground tunnels, the Underdark is a place rife with some of the most terrifying monsters in Dungeons and Dragons. Perhaps the most recognizable monster in Dungeons and Dragons, you, if not your character, have probably beheld a Beholder. Cunning and intelligent, Beholders are inherently powerfully magical creatures who will try to end a battle as quickly as they can whenever possible. With their many eyes looking in every direction at once, it’s nearly impossible to ambush or surprise them, and when they do see you they will likely attack viciously. Beholders don’t like anything not like themselves and are often greedy, wanting both power and wealth alike.