31 paper cutting templates

By Katie Dolan
gathered.how
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaper cutting has a long and colourful history, it originated in China where the very first paper cutting art discovered was dated from around the 6th century! Things have come a long way since then but the principles still remain the same. It has been described as a very mindful process, and once you find your rhythm will be very therapeutic. In saying that, it might take a bit of practice and probably a lot of torn paper before you can get into the really detailed paper cutting, but the outcomes are very worth the practice and time.

www.gathered.how
