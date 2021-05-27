‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 3 Promo Trailer: The Merriwick Mystery Deepens
What could that symbol possibly mean? In the May 23 episode of the Hallmark Channel series Good Witch, Cassie (Catherine Bell), Abigail (Sarah Power), and Joy (Katherine Barrell) learned that George (Peter MacNeill) had given them the strange bags of dirt they received at the end of season 5. He'd received the bags from Laurel, their great-grandmother, who told him to give them to the Merriwick women on the night of the next red-haloed moon. The soil inside came from the family's original farm in England.