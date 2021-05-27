Recovery Zones in Annapolis
Drive through downtown Annapolis on a weekend and you can’t miss the white dining tents around Market Square and tables out along Main Street, protected by orange and white barricades. They are all part of the city’s Recovery Zones, which debuted in June 2020 as a way to help restaurants stay afloat despite capacity limits for indoor dining. “City staff worked very closely with the businesses to create these areas in order to help restaurants and retailers increase capacity,” recounts Mitchelle Stephenson, Public Information Office for the City of Annapolis, of the project’s beginning days. “The City granted the businesses ‘special event’ permits to operate and extend their capacity into the public space (streets, sidewalks, parking lots, etc.).”www.visitannapolis.org