Turn It Up: Community radio’s Australian music picks

In the spirit of iconic jockey Wolfman Jack and renowned longtime BBC Radio One DJ John Peel, Amazing Radio’s mission, in its simplest form, is to turn listeners on to really great music and to support the musicians who are making it. Part curated music discovery platform and part artist-friendly incubator, Amazing Radio was the first to spin Alt-J, Haim, The 1975, Dua Lipa and many more, and on June 21st—World Music Day—the team at Amazing Radio will spend the day sharing songs created by artists from over 100 countries around the globe. Throughout the day, listeners will hear playlists packed with artists from Amazing Radio’s incredible indie-spirited roster, compiled and played by a few of Amazing’s finest DJs; Mike Savage, Charlie Ashcroft, and Dominick Martinez. In an official statement, Amazing Radio has encouraged listeners to “Hear music of all genres, and learn about what could be your next favorite act!” DJ shows will begin at 3pm Eastern/Noon Pacific on June 21st. Listen all day at amazingradio.us.