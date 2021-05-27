Cancel
Turn It Up: Community radio’s Australian music picks

By Mairéad Bilton-Gough
thebrag.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWhile many of us are adjusting to a new sense of normality after 2020, Australian musicians are still facing enormous limitations in working opportunities to support and sustain their careers. Exposure is more important than ever and ironically harder to come by in today’s media landscape. The Australian Music Radio...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Musicmusicconnection.com

Amazing Radio to Celebrate World Music Day

In the spirit of iconic jockey Wolfman Jack and renowned longtime BBC Radio One DJ John Peel, Amazing Radio’s mission, in its simplest form, is to turn listeners on to really great music and to support the musicians who are making it. Part curated music discovery platform and part artist-friendly incubator, Amazing Radio was the first to spin Alt-J, Haim, The 1975, Dua Lipa and many more, and on June 21st—World Music Day—the team at Amazing Radio will spend the day sharing songs created by artists from over 100 countries around the globe. Throughout the day, listeners will hear playlists packed with artists from Amazing Radio’s incredible indie-spirited roster, compiled and played by a few of Amazing’s finest DJs; Mike Savage, Charlie Ashcroft, and Dominick Martinez. In an official statement, Amazing Radio has encouraged listeners to “Hear music of all genres, and learn about what could be your next favorite act!” DJ shows will begin at 3pm Eastern/Noon Pacific on June 21st. Listen all day at amazingradio.us.
Musicedmidentity.com

Ternion Sound Teams Up with Bass Music’s Finest on New EP

Ternion Sound brings the heat with four stunning collaborations on DUPLOC043, the latest to land on the renowned imprint. As concerts come back in force, Minnesota-based trio Ternion Sound has established themselves as a can’t-miss act. The “three-headed beast” of bass music first connected at the 2016 edition of Infrasound, where they played an impromptu b2b2b under their own aliases. Since then, they have dazzled bass music fans around the world with music that pushes sonic boundaries while paying homage to the genre’s roots. Their success is well-documented: they’ve released music on labels like Deep Dark & Dangerous, Artikal, and Chestplate, and made appearances at renowned festivals like The Untz and Croatia’s Outlook Music Festival.
MusicSFGate

Sault's 'Nine' Is a Blast of Innovative, Socially Conscious R&B - Available for Just 99 Days: Album Review

As is usually the case with Sault, that messaging is Black-centric and racially based, and forceful without being dogmatic or too in-your-face. This time, the focus is on life in the council estates (the U.K. equivalent of American housing projects) that some of the group’s members were raised in, as well as the gang violence and substance abuse that plagues so many of them.
MusicPosted by
WGN TV

New music from Sub-Radio

Sub-Radio makes indie pop that grooves, stabs, winks, punches, inspires. Founded by six childhood friends, they built a worldwide following on the strength of ecstatic virtual and live shows and a stream of releases. Following the release of their 2020 EP Thoughts Lights Colors Sounds, produced by Andrew Maury (Shawn...
Musicthis song is sick

SG Lewis Gives Bee Gees Classic “More Than A Woman” New Life

UK producer, SG Lewis, has taken on the mantel of new age disc jockey as he’s fine tuned his golden era disco sound. Hot on the heels of his debut album, times, Lewis is wasting no time getting back on the grind with the release of what’s sure to be a timeless remix of the Bee Gees classic, “More Than A Woman.”
Nashville, TNlightning100.com

Music Business Radio: Michael Blanton

Michael Blanton, artist manager, record label founder/executive and producer joins us this week. A music industry stalwart for over 40 years, Michael has brought his music and business intuition to create countless successes in the industry. He and his partners helped launch and guide the careers of Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, and many more. We discuss his long career, his business philosophy, and his new venture, Songwriting University to help support Nashville songwriters and develop future songwriters.
MusicPopculture

Morgan Wallen's Music Back on Radio in Wake of Recent Ban

Morgan Wallen's music has been added back to radio four months after it was removed. While the singer was banned from country music radio after he was caught using the N-word on tape, his music was quietly added back to the airwaves recently, per Variety. Wallen came under fire earlier this year after he was seen on tape saying the N-word while on a night out with his friends in Nashville. He later apologized for using such language.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Robert Plant turned to music in lockdown

Robert Plant admits music helped keep him grounded during the pandemic. Robert Plant says music kept him sane during lockdown. The Led Zeppelin legend has opened up on how he turned to music to help him through the pandemic, although he didn't have any set artists or songs which he'd always listen to.
Worldhypebeast.com

Migos Turn Up in Jamaica for 'Why Not' Music Video

Migos went to Jamaica to film the visual for their song “Why Not,” which dropped on Monday. The video sees the Atlanta trio scale the island on four-wheelers, toss around a football and flex stacked bands of cash in typical Migos style. Directed by Wyatt Winfrey, who previously worked with the group and YoungBoy Never Broke Again on the “Need It” visual off of the same album, the video makes use of quick cuts and vlog-style footage. In one scene, Jamaican native Popcaan makes a cameo appearance, partying with Quavo and Takeoff.
Celebritiesmusically.com

Warner Music snaps up David Guetta’s past and future recordings

David Guetta famously maintained ownership of his master recordings, releasing them through licensing agreements. Now he’s making bank on that strategy, selling his back catalogue to Warner Music Group for… well, opinions vary depending which report you read, but around $100m seems to be the consensus. The deal isn’t just for his past recordings, but also covers future music.
Seattle, WAinsideradio.com

The Secret to KEXP Seattle's Success? ‘Music, Connection and Community.’

A top-three rated, triple-A formatted, noncommercial station in a top 15 Nielsen PPM market, with an average quarter hour share this close to a 6.0, is a rare sighting indeed. That was the story of Seattle's KEXP in April 2021. The station's still-impressive fourth-ranked 4.7 share in May doesn't detract from its unique place in the market, especially with a weekly cume that increased over the course of the pandemic – also unusual for triple-A.
MusicNME

Bombay Bicycle Club’s Ed Nash shares “optimistic’ new song ‘Plumes’

Bombay Bicycle Club‘s Ed Nash has released an “optimistic’ new single called ‘Plumes’ – listen below. The band’s bassist, who formerly had a solo project called Toothless, now records and performs his own material under his own name. ‘Plumes’ is released on Nash’s own label, Bangers & Nash, and follows a string of solo releases: ‘Mad World’ featuring Liz Lawrence, ‘Say Anything’, ‘When’ and ‘Think You Feel The Same’.
Musicthatericalper.com

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Songs And Music From The Motion Picture “She’s The One” Turns 25

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 1996 album Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One,” and to continue the celebration of the prolific Wildflowers era of Tom’s career, the Petty family and Warner Records are unveiling a remixed, remastered and reimagined version of the album: Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”). The reissue will be released on limited-edition cobalt blue vinyl on June 12 (Record Store Day), with the CD, digital and black vinyl release following on July 2.
Rock Musicdailyrindblog.com

Snarky Puppy Bandleader and GroundUP Music Founder Michael League Releases Debut Solo Album, ‘So Many Me’

Michael League is a 4X GRAMMY Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, record label founder, composer, producer, arranger, and so on. League is the leader and founder of big band groups Snarky Puppy and Bokanté, while also contributing to a wide range of artists including David Crosby, Esperanza Spalding, Michael McDonald, Kirk Franklin, Jacob Collier, Laura Mvula, Chris Potter, TOKiMONSTA, Susana Baca, and more.
Drinkscityweekly.net

MUSIC PICKS: JUN 24 - 30

A brainchild of local folk foursome The National Parks that was timed just at the wrong moment for a 2020 launch that never happened (owing to COVID, of course) is getting a second chance. Superbloom Music Festival is blooming into the world this fall for a second shot, scheduled to debut outside Zion National Park at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, a venue that seems too cool to be real. Besides The National Parks themselves being slated to play, the roster is packed with amazing locals and acts from out of state alike. The aptly-named-for-this-occasion band will be joined by Utah contemporaries Joshua James and Brother., plus Utah native Ellee Duke. Among the acts from afar are Yoke Lore (a New York-based solo artist who used to play with Young the Giant), Portland, Ore.-based band Joseph, and Arbour Season from Oshawa, Ontario. The festival was close to selling out in 2020 before its necessary cancelation in the face of the pandemic, so it might be wise to get your tickets quickly ($65 early bird tickets went on sale June 10). The all-day fest kicks off at 2 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, and tickets are $100 for GA pit tickets and $149 for VIP, which includes access to an intimate campfire show the day before on Oct. 8. Amazing music with some amazing views? What's not to love? Visit superbloomfest.com for more info and tickets.
Musicarmadamusic.com

Grammy-Nominated Dj And Producer Audien Shares Special New Single: ‘Blue’

– Audien is no stranger to the power of music and its connection to the wheelhouse of human emotions — his latest single on Armada Music is proof of that. Hot on the heels of last month’s ‘Learn To Love Again’, the Grammy-nominated DJ and producer delivers another beautiful yet wistful single that holds special meaning while allowing listeners to give life to the tune in their own unique experience.