Tips for Returning Employees to Work

A return to in-person work in one form or another is imminent. Whether organizations bring back their entire staff, schedule a staggered presence, or plan to congregate on demand, the pandemic work life that everyone has grown accustomed to will be changing for the majority of businesses and staff. Even if these changes don’t have an impact on roles and responsibilities, they will likely have an effect on company dynamics, team engagement, work hours, and scheduling flexibility. For some, it may be as easy as a welcomed return to a comfortable routine. For others it can be uprooting a new way of life that they have grown accustomed to living and truly value.