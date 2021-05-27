Cancel
New Orleans second line ban lifted, distancing dropped for vaccinated, and more in new restrictions

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans is slowly but surely returning to normalcy with new COVID-19 restrictions dropping the ban on second lines and distancing for vaccinated residents. New Orleans continues to meet all public health milestones and has fully vaccinated more than 58% of all adults with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to city health department officials. As a result, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is easing COVID-19 restrictions beginning at 6 a.m. May 28.

