James Murdoch, Google Execs Added to Tribeca X Lineup (Exclusive)

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
The 2021 Tribeca Festival has added James Murdoch and Google execs to its lineup of panel discussions as part of its annual Tribeca X celebration of brand entertainment. Murdoch, whose Lupa Systems took a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises in 2019, will talk with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon about lessons learned from the global pandemic, movement for racial justice and natural disasters as well as opportunities for recovery.

