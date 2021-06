KNVB recently launched a political plan to tackle online racism and discrimination in Dutch football. We are scheduled to have a chat with Facebook about this next month. All football clubs in England recently announced that they will shut down their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts next weekend. Clubs want these platforms to do more to tackle racism and discrimination online. English clubs have concluded that football players increasingly have to deal with this. They actually called on social media in February via an open letter to take action after a wave of racist incidents on social media.