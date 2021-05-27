Cancel
Meridian, MS

Our Thursday is warm and humid

By Andrew Samet
WTOK-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are off to a mild and muggy start to our Thursday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid-60s. We’ll see a chance of patchy fog through 8 this morning. Partly cloudy skies will be in store for our Thursday with highs around 90 degrees. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon, with perhaps a rumble of thunder. We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight with the chance of stray showers.

www.wtok.com
