Finn Balor's ongoing second run with NXT has become the highlight of his WWE career. The former Universal Champion returned to the Black & Gold Brand back in October 2019 when the show made the jump to the USA Network, and while his stint was only supposed to last a few months he's been a pillar of the brand ever since. Rebranding himself as "The Prince," Balor brought a newfound intensity to his matches, resulting in outstanding clashes with the likes of Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest. He captured the NXT Championship for the second time in September 2020 and had Match of the Year contenders with Kyle O'Reilly (twice) and Pete Dunne before dropping the title to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver last month.