Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Melinda's Garden Moment: clay pot irrigation

By Melinda Myers
NebraskaTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConserve water, grow a more productive garden and take the guesswork out of watering your plants with clay pot irrigation also known as Olla irrigation. You can purchase Olla pots like these from a variety of online sources. Or create your own from unglazed terra cotta pots. Just plug the drainage hole with a rubber cork like I’ve used here, mounting putty or other waterproof material. Test to make sure the seal is watertight before installing.

nebraska.tv
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Gardeners#Garden Plants#Plant Roots#Melinda S Garden Moment#Birds Blooms#The U S#Wisconsin Gardening#Pbs#Clay Pot Irrigation#Olla Irrigation#Olla Pots#Midwest Gardener#Features Gardening Videos#Horticulture Experience#Putty#Terra Cotta#Www Melindamyers Com#Visit Melindamyers Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
GardeningMacomb Daily

Check your plants’ needs for sun, soil before replacing dead trees

Q: I have tried planting native white-flowering dogwoods in my yard several times. They have died each time. Sometimes, they died in a couple of months and sometimes it took a year. I am planting them in lots of sun, sandy soil and using an attractive gravel mulch. The trees get watered when the lawn irrigation system is running or it rains. What’s the problem?
AgricultureHartford Courant

How to grow tomatoes

Tomatoes grow on small plants in areas with direct sunlight. As seeds, they germinate best in warm temperatures. Within 2 months, they fully mature and start producing fruit until the weather becomes too cold. Unless they’re kept indoors or in a greenhouse, tomato plants won’t survive the winter. They also...
GardeningDomaine

These 40 Cool Indoor Plants Will Help You Cultivate an At-Home Jungle

Both seasoned plant parents and newbies alike know that there are a large number of plants that can thrive and grow indoors. And as soon as you've bought or been gifted one leafy friend, it kickstarts the chain reaction. Before you know it, every window sill, corner, and closet top around your apartment or home are brimming with fronds, flowers, vines, and leaves.
GardeningFood52

Seeds vs. Plants: A Buying Guide for Budding Gardeners

During the second half of May, I keep an eye on the weather forecast (even more obsessively than usual), because I have dozens of vegetable plants ready to be transplanted into the garden. Here in northeastern Pennsylvania, we can still get a late frost that would be fatal for my tender young plants.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
Gardeningthehousethatlarsbuilt.com

Lars Gardens: Planter and Pot Roundup

I have big dreams of landscaping my yard one day, but let’s be honest–it wasn’t going to happen in year one as a home owner. After all, there’s so much to do in the house that I couldn’t get myself to prioritize the outdoor space just yet. Instead, this year I’ve turned to my old standby of making a container garden on the porch, so I wanted to round up some statement planters to get you excited about planting flowers in your space!
Gardeningutahstories.com

Gardening in Pots: Anyone Can Grow a Garden

After gardening virtually all of my life, and later teaching gardening classes through West High School’s Community Education Program, I have concluded that almost anyone can grow a garden. The only real requirement is about six hours of direct sunlight for any location. It could be a small corner of...
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
EnvironmentTree Hugger

How I Avoid Plastic Pots in My Garden

Most of us are well aware of the detrimental environmental impact of plastic. This is a material which comes at a great cost—from beginning to end, starting with its manufacture to the waste at the end of its life. Many of us are trying to avoid plastic use wherever possible...
Gardeningifallsjournal.com

It's time to grow up

There are some advantages to growing your garden up instead of out. Trellises are a fun way to add a second dimension to your vegetable garden. The trellis of my choosing is the standard cattle or hog panel that can be purchased at our local farm stores. They come in sixteen-foot lengths. Cattle panels are typically 52” tall while hog panels are 34” tall. Put one on top of the other with a small amount of space and you can make an 8-foot fence. This is the only 100% certain way to keep deer out of a garden. The panels can be hung on two 12-foot posts with eight lag screws to create an easily removable fence. A 24-foot section of cattle/hog panel can be made by fastening together one and one-half panels with cable clamps; however, these are heavy and awkward to handle.
Gardeningstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Rural Ramblings: The wild geranium can spit seed pods up to 30 feet

The wild geranium (Geranium maculatum) is sometimes called old maid’s nightcap, alum root, or cranesbill. It is a common springtime woodland flower in our area. This protected perennial can often be seen growing along the edges of our rural roads and in woodland areas. A unique aspect of this native...
Malvern, PAfinegardening.com

Midspring in Carla’s Garden

Carla Z. Mudry is a frequent GPOD contributor of beautiful images from her garden in Malvern, Pennsylvania. If you want to look back on how it looked during winter, you can start here: End of the Year at Carla’s. Today, however, we’re celebrating how it looks in spring. Welcome back...
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Interior Designthechronicle-online.com

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.