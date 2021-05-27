Melinda's Garden Moment: clay pot irrigation

There are some advantages to growing your garden up instead of out. Trellises are a fun way to add a second dimension to your vegetable garden. The trellis of my choosing is the standard cattle or hog panel that can be purchased at our local farm stores. They come in sixteen-foot lengths. Cattle panels are typically 52” tall while hog panels are 34” tall. Put one on top of the other with a small amount of space and you can make an 8-foot fence. This is the only 100% certain way to keep deer out of a garden. The panels can be hung on two 12-foot posts with eight lag screws to create an easily removable fence. A 24-foot section of cattle/hog panel can be made by fastening together one and one-half panels with cable clamps; however, these are heavy and awkward to handle.