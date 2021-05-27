Melinda's Garden Moment: clay pot irrigation
Conserve water, grow a more productive garden and take the guesswork out of watering your plants with clay pot irrigation also known as Olla irrigation. You can purchase Olla pots like these from a variety of online sources. Or create your own from unglazed terra cotta pots. Just plug the drainage hole with a rubber cork like I’ve used here, mounting putty or other waterproof material. Test to make sure the seal is watertight before installing.nebraska.tv