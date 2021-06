He made a great first impression on the coaches and media, but Najee Harris also has one of the team leaders excited to have him with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cameron Heyward, a defensive end, will enter his 11th NFL season in the fall. He, like Harris, was selected in the first round of the draft as he was taken at No. 31 overall in 2011. Heyward, an alumnus of Ohio State University, has totaled 451 tackles, 58 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 33 pass breakups in his career. Last season, the four-time Pro Bowler recorded 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three breakups, and one interception.