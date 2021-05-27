Cancel
Eagles News: ESPN proposes Zach Ertz trade

By Brandon Lee Gowton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Predicting 15 post-June 1 deadline NFL deals, including a Julio Jones trade, Richard Sherman signing, more - ESPN+. Eagles trade Zach Ertz to ... Buffalo Bills. Philadelphia Eagles get: 2022 seventh-round pick, TE Tommy Sweeney. The Eagles can save $8.5 million in cash and on their 2021 cap by moving on, but Ertz is not going to have a market at that price tag. Ertz would probably be looking at something in the $3 million to $4 million range on a one-year deal if he were released, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he took a pay cut as part of a deal. Naturally, with coach Frank Reich and QB Carson Wentz in Indianapolis, the Colts have been popularly linked with Ertz. They already have plenty of tight ends, though, and there’s another team I think makes more sense. Bills general manager Brandon Beane proclaimed at the beginning of the offseason that his team needed to upgrade on Dawson Knox at tight end, but the only move Buffalo has made at the position is signing Jacob Hollister to a one-year deal. Beane has been aggressive — and successful — in rehabilitating players who seemed to be struggling elsewhere over the past few years. He has also repeatedly gone after weapons for QB Josh Allen. Dealing a late-round pick and a player on the bottom of the roster in Sweeney for Ertz would give the Bills a well-regarded teammate and a player who was thought of as a premier tight end as recently as a year ago. With Ertz reducing his salary to $3.5 million as part of the deal, I love this low-risk, high-reward move for Buffalo.

