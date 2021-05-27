Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208 million salary cap ceiling for 2022

By Dave Choate
The Falcoholic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons continually pushed their cap woes down the road in the twilight years of Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff in Atlanta, trying to navigate a tough situation while remaining a contender. As we well know, the Falcons did not manage to contend, which is part of the reason both of those men currently do not work with the organization.

www.thefalcoholic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#Salary Cap#American Football#Cap Space#Falcons#The League#Minor League#Nflpa#Covid#Contract#Spotrac Concurs#Stock#Cash#Money#Atlanta#Contender#Holes#Moves#Financials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Falcons Signing DL Eli Ankou

The Atlanta Falcons are signing DL Eli Ankou to a contract on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson. Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Breakouts: Quarterback

While it is early yet - no training camp, no OTAs, no pre-draft trades, is it really ever too early for fantasy predictions?. Potential moves involving superstars Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers could definitely shake things up. But for now, don't count the following gentlemen out as quarterbacks who could carry your fantasy team.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Takeaways from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Atlanta drafted a rookie class noteworthy for its versatility. In the early days of offseason work, those players are already getting a chance to show this new Falcons coaching staff how that versatility might benefit the team. Below is a roundup of some of the noteworthy items from day 2...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons' wide receiver Russell Gage changes jersey number

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has changed his jersey number to No. 14. Chris Rowland will now wear No. 12. Gage, 25, previously wore No. 83 for the last three seasons. The sixth-round draft pick has been one of Atlanta's most improved players over the last two years. In the 2020 season, Gage was the Falcons' No. 3 wide receiver and with Julio Jones missing significant time, his role increased even more.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: The quarterback of the future will arrive next season

The Atlanta Falcons decided not to select a quarterback in this year’s draft. Don’t worry Falcons fans, you’ll get the quarterback you so desperately desire in next year’s draft. The Atlanta Falcons did sign a quarterback after the draft, Feleipe Franks. Franks has the athleticism you would like for a...
NFLNew York Post

Juantarius Bryant falls victim to ‘heartbreaking’ NFL tryout hoax

A day after the NFL draft concluded earlier this month, former Austin Peay defensive standout Juantarius Bryant received a text message he thought would change his life forever. “When [Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees] told me they have a spot for me at the rookie minicamp, my heart just started...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Three players the Atlanta Falcons could trade to help the salary cap

The Atlanta Falcons are in an all-out war with the salary cap. General manager Terry Fontenot, in his first season with the team, has made it clear that tough decisions will have to be made. While attention has naturally turned to the team’s top earners, such as Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett, Fontenot appears in no hurry to touch the contracts of either player.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

3 games to Look out for During the Eagles Season

Late Wednesday evening, the Eagles schedule was released. Fans everywhere found out what lies ahead for Philadelphia in the upcoming season. The Eagles seem to have a pretty tough schedule going into the 2021 season. They will face a few elite teams that made noise last year during the season and will continue to make noise during the upcoming season. This article will give NFL fans three games to look out for during the Eagles season.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcons post-draft roster preview: Inside Linebacker edition

With all of the question marks on the Falcons defense, the one position that may have the most depth is at inside linebacker. With new defensive coordinator Dean Pees valuing speed and versatility out of his guys on the inside, the fit for this position group may not have been better.
NFLYardbarker

Ranking the toughest opponents on the Falcons’ schedule

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.