Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Classic Stone Georgian Abuts 16 Acres of Protected Land in Greenwich, Connecticut

By BILL CARY
mansionglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis four-level stone Georgian-style mansion in the heart of a historic area of Greenwich, Connecticut, known as Round Hill offers a pool with a cabana, a wine cellar, a gym and two private landscaped acres. “What’s wonderful about the house is that it was designed and executed by one of...

www.mansionglobal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Piano#Wood Flooring#Wood Paneling#Wine Cellar#Classic Stone Georgian#Downtown Greenwich#Back Country Greenwich#Expansive Terraces#Location#Round Hill Road#Marble Countertops#Double Height Ceilings#Neighborhood Notes#Quarter Sawn Oak Flooring#Merritt Parkway#Custom Cabinetry#Millwork#Crown Moldings#French Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

Charming stone & stucco house delights with classic details

Hot House: Stucco and stone house with gated drive. Four bedrooms/3 baths on 3,075 square feet. Asking price: $689,00. What: One of the things that make Guilford, Roland Park and Homeland so visually interesting, is that all of the houses are different. There are not blocks and blocks of nearly identical houses on a strict grid of roads. This house, built of stucco and stone, delights your eye with numerous details.
Connecticut StatePosted by
WestfairOnline

Greenwich Historical Society shines new attention on Connecticut’s slavery past

A ceremony was held at Greenwich’s Bush-Holley House on May 27 to commemorate the lives of enslaved persons who lived in Connecticut from the colonial period through the mid-19th century. For the ceremony, the Greenwich Historical Society collaborated with The Witness Stones Project in creating stone markers that identify four of the 15 enslaved persons who lived at the Bush-Holly House: Cull Bush and his partner Patience and Candice Bush and her daughter Hester Mead.
Connecticut State6sqft

For the price of a Manhattan apartment, get a 10-acre horse ranch and cabin in Connecticut for $1.25M

An equestrian estate in Connecticut found about 90 minutes from Manhattan is now on the market for $1.25 million. Located in the town of Sherman within the Housatonic Valley, the 10-acre Blue Bell Farm contains a nine-stall barn, riding ring, and a log cabin that serves as the cozy main residence. The quiet property is surrounded by 200 acres of protected land, adding to its peacefulness.
Strafford County, NHnewsmemory.com

EAST GREENWICH

83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Peter was born in New York City on June 4, 1937 to Paul Francis Young and Ruth Ellis Young. He was the brother of the late Philip Ellis Young and James Dorman Young. Peter attended public schools in the Bronx, New York prior to joining the US Army and then the US Navy’s Aviation Cadet Program, finishing first in his class and awarded the “Wings of Gold”, to earn his pilot’s wings.
Real Estate6sqft

For $4.75M, this Harlem penthouse has a rooftop jacuzzi and direct Central Park views

All of the units at this new condo building in Harlem face Central Park, but the available penthouse definitely boasts the best views. Located at 145 Central Park North, a full-service condo building developed jointly by Grid Group Development and GLUCK+, Penthouse B features four bedrooms, three baths, and a private rooftop terrace that overlooks the park and has a jacuzzi. The home is currently asking $4,750,000.
Alameda, CApriceypads.com

1893 Queen Anne Brehaut House Pending Sale in Alameda, California (PHOTOS)

1893 Queen Anne Brehaut House Pending Sale in Alameda, California. $2,375,000 | Built 1893 | 2,871 Sq. Ft. | 4 Beds | 2.5+ Baths | 0.17 Acres. Touted as one of the most photographed and most celebrated Victorian homes in Alameda, California, the Brehaut House is pending sale after hitting the market for $2.37 million. Built in 1893, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with full unfinished basement was lovingly restored by the current owners to preserve original details including stained-glass windows, Anaglypta wall coverings, and pocket doors. They also added hand-painted crown moldings and medallions, dressing every room with richly toned Bradbury & Bradbury wallpapers. Notable updates to the home include electrical, on-demand water heater, foundation, roof, and front porch. The sunny eat-in kitchen was redesigned for modern convenience. The large backyard garden is apropos of the era with Victorian-knot hedges, roses, etc. leading to a detached two-car garage. The Brehaut House is pending sale with Elizabeth Rush of Keller Williams Realty.
Real EstateNew York Post

This $15M private island ‘spy’ lair features underground car wash tunnel entry

This wild mansion located on a private island in Minnesota comes with an especially unique amenity: unlimited underground car washes. A one-of-a-kind home fit for a mysterious international spy is located on Lake Minnetonka, and has just listed for $15 million. To get to the home, the owner must wheel through an underground tunnel — complete with car wash — to park in an eight-car garage.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

These condos are for sale in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Alameda or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
California Stateoldhousecalling.com

California Dreaming ~ c.1906 Treehouse Style Home For Sale in Anselmo, CA $2,850,000

Treehouse Style Home For Sale! Warm and inviting private home with a covered wrap-around porch on one of San Anselmo’s most coveted streets. Original home was Built in 1906 and has been lovingly maintained and updated with custom quality finishes throughout. Cozy den/family room w/fireplace sits off the chef’s kitchen with access through french doors to outer patio/picnic area which sits peacefully under Oak and Redwood Trees, great for entertaining. Upon entering the custom gated, large stone paved driveway, large public spaces open to level yard with lawn and Koi pond. Great light & scale throughout. The formal living and dining rooms are spacious and open to both abundant natural light and a lush green garden. One of the 4 Bedrooms is opened up as a great office space. Extra storage room in the cellar. 2 blocks to downtown San Anselmo.
Real EstateCAR AND DRIVER

$15 Million Mansion Has 8-Car Garage, Accessed by Underground Carwash Tunnel

What was originally supposed to be a luxury estate for a high-flying developer in Minneapolis turned into an eyesore when he divorced and later went to jail for tax fraud. A local restaurateur decided to complete the project, complete with an eight-car garage that you drive to through a tunnel with a built-in carwash (sadly, not pictured).
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

These houses are for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.