Classic Stone Georgian Abuts 16 Acres of Protected Land in Greenwich, Connecticut

Treehouse Style Home For Sale! Warm and inviting private home with a covered wrap-around porch on one of San Anselmo’s most coveted streets. Original home was Built in 1906 and has been lovingly maintained and updated with custom quality finishes throughout. Cozy den/family room w/fireplace sits off the chef’s kitchen with access through french doors to outer patio/picnic area which sits peacefully under Oak and Redwood Trees, great for entertaining. Upon entering the custom gated, large stone paved driveway, large public spaces open to level yard with lawn and Koi pond. Great light & scale throughout. The formal living and dining rooms are spacious and open to both abundant natural light and a lush green garden. One of the 4 Bedrooms is opened up as a great office space. Extra storage room in the cellar. 2 blocks to downtown San Anselmo.