Dr. Justin Rhinehart, Associate Professor & Extension Beef Cattle Specialist. I have heard the phrase “nothing to it but to do it” all my life. For me, it translates to “put it on your calendar and it will happen.” As the end of the spring breeding season approaches, I wanted to encourage you to go ahead and schedule pregnancy diagnosis for your spring-breeding cows and heifers. That might mean contacting your veterinarian – or ordering the supplies for taking blood samples – and then checking with whomever helps you work cows to pin down the day they are available to help. Even if you do it by yourself, putting that day on the calendar might be the action it takes to make sure it does not slip past you taking a bunch of your hard-earned potential profits with it.