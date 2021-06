The Las Vegas Raiders decided to go all out and splurge on defensive backs this past NFL draft. Former Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs got the call in the fifth round. The Raiders’ secondary is a very young unit heading into the 2021 season and this year’s draft haul has a lot to do with that. Damon Arnette, Trayvon Mullen, and Isaiah Johnson all figure to have long-term roles under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The team also recently added former Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward to shore up the unit. Hayward’s veteran leadership and experience will be much needed after so many prospects were added via the draft. Among this recent infusion of youth is Hobbs, the fifth-round choice appears to be have been a solid pickup.