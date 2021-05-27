Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-29 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected along the Richardson Highway and along the Tok Cutoff, with localized amounts of 12 inches or more in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...10 PM today to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to highway level Friday, with slushy accumulations expected along parts of the Richardson Highway and the Tok Cutoff. Significantly more snow is expected with increasing elevation. North winds of 20 to 30 mph will cause areas of low visibility primarily south of Black Rapids Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.