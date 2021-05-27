Biden's Budget : What to Expect and What It Means

The White House is set to release its budget Friday. Here is a guide to what the blueprint means -- and how it could take on outsize importance this year. The president's budget proposal serves as a fiscal blueprint for the administration's policy priorities and signals to Congress what the White House hopes to accomplish over the coming years. It also provides a detailed look at how the president's spending and revenue proposals would affect federal deficits and debt. It includes the administration's assumptions about how those policies would affect economic growth, inflation and interest rates.