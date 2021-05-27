Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden's Budget : What to Expect and What It Means

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

The White House is set to release its budget Friday. Here is a guide to what the blueprint means -- and how it could take on outsize importance this year. The president's budget proposal serves as a fiscal blueprint for the administration's policy priorities and signals to Congress what the White House hopes to accomplish over the coming years. It also provides a detailed look at how the president's spending and revenue proposals would affect federal deficits and debt. It includes the administration's assumptions about how those policies would affect economic growth, inflation and interest rates.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Budget Resolution#Treasury Department#Budget Spending#President Biden#Government Spending#Fiscal Policy#Gop Lawmakers#Democrats#Senate#Covid#Republicans#The White House#Biden White House#Mr Biden#Gop Support#Military Spending#Legislation#Debt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

What to Watch for in Biden's Budget: Israel, Student Loans, Growing Deficits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will unveil his first full budget on Friday, setting the stage for a pitched battle with Republicans opposed to his plans to spend trillions on infrastructure, childcare and other public works. The Democratic president in April provided a partial wish list for about $1.5...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Biden to host Capito on infrastructure as Dems mull ditching talks

President Biden on Wednesday will meet with the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure spending as Democrats discuss ramming through Congress a massive spending bill that is dependent on tax hikes — and doing so without any GOP support. Republicans led by Sen. Shelley Capito of West Virginia last week presented...
Economytheohiostar.com

Analysis: Deficit Will Top $3.6 Trillion in Fiscal Year 2021 as $7.27 Trillion of the National Debt Comes Due in the 2022

The annual budget deficit has already hit $1.9 trillion and counting for the fiscal year that will end in September, according to the U.S. Treasury’s April statement, and it will reach as high as $3.6 trillion this year, says the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Comparatively, in 2020, the deficit totaled about $3.1 trillion for the entire year.
Texas StateSweetwater Reporter

Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over. The...
MilitaryPublic Radio International PRI

US Defense budget reveals military priorities

President Joe Biden's proposed Pentagon budget for the fiscal year 2022 may offer clues about his administration's military priorities. Host Marco Werman speaks with Michael O'Hanlon of the Brookings Institution about the $715 billion list and what it contains.
Politicskcrw.com

What Biden’s infrastructure plan means for LA and Southern California

Southern California has some of the worst road conditions in the country. That’s just one of the many reasons why community activists, entrepreneurs, and local politicians are keeping tabs on President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan that’s currently being debated on Capitol Hill. Regardless of the final dollar amount, Southern California could experience a flood of investment, money for construction projects, and new job opportunities.
Tulsa, OKPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The sympathizer-in-chief heads to Tulsa

One hundred years ago today, white assailants stormed a prosperous Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Okla., leaving the area known as a hub of African American entrepreneurship in total ruin and massacring hundreds of Black people. Survivors who saw their family members murdered or businesses torn to bits never saw a penny in compensation — and insurance companies declined most of their claims. And for a long time, the horrors of that day were buried.
POTUSMSNBC

What Trump’s return to rallies means for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is returning to the electoral battlefield by kicking off a summer tour of rallying his Republican base ahead of midterms, and continuing to press his beliefs about the 2020 election. NBC’s Jon Allen reports.
Militaryrandrlife.co.uk

Turkey up to the United States? They’re pulling out the S-400 experts

Turkish authorities have said they will return Russian missile experts who oversee the S-400 air defense system, which has led to tensions in relations with the United States, Bloomberg reports. The announcements, which came before a planned meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden on...
Texas StatePosted by
WRAL News

Texas Democrats Stymie GOP Voting Bill, for Now

Democrats in the Texas Legislature staged a dramatic, late-night walkout Sunday night to force the failure of a sweeping Republican overhaul of state election laws. The move, which deprived the session of the minimum number of lawmakers required for a vote before a midnight deadline, was a stunning setback for state Republicans who had made a new voting law one of their top priorities.
U.S. PoliticsBradford Era

Approve proposed VA upgrades

Members of Congress joined millions of other Americans Monday in remembering and thanking their deceased fellow citizens who served in the armed forces, especially those who died while serving. It’s also a good time to reflect on the nation’s obligation to living veterans, and for the members of Congress to...
Texas StateWorld Socialist Web Site

Texas Republicans set to pass voting restriction bill

The Texas Senate passed a bill Sunday morning that will further restrict voting rights in the state ranked as the most restrictive in the US in a recent study by Northern Illinois University. As of this writing, the Texas House of Representatives was poised to approve the bill and Republican Governor Greg Abbott was expected to sign it into law before the end of the day.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Democrats' bipartisan prayers are going unanswered

Confession: I'm starting to worry that in the face of challenges to our democracy, some Democrats on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue aren't fully facing the reality of the current moment. Because from where I'm sitting, the general game plan — from infrastructure spending to protecting our very democracy — seems to be "hope our opponents realize that what they're doing is wrong."