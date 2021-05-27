SberAutoTech launches its first fully autonomous vehicle

The fixation on fully autonomous vehicles may lead consumers to believe that efforts to develop new driver assisted technologies or update mature technologies in the interim are diminishing, but that’s hardly the case. As a former auto supplier engineer who recalls the early development days of GM’s OnStar technology, and with a legal intellectual property focus that includes electrical components and computer hardware and software in automotive and mobility, I’ve witnessed the steady progress to autonomy over the past 20-plus years. And while full autonomy may be the goal, I work with companies every day that are investing heavily in partially autonomous product and software developments that will gradually get us there.