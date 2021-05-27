Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

SberAutoTech launches its first fully autonomous vehicle

By Mai Tao
roboticsandautomationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSberAutoTech, a Sber ecosystem company, has revealed a prototype of its own autonomous vehicle for future mobility, which it has named “FLIP”. The brand-new and fully self-driving vehicle has been developed to match the highest level in international driving automation classification. It pursues the new mobility concept providing quick, safe, and comfortable transportation for passengers through cutting-edge IT and automotive technologies.

roboticsandautomationnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Driving#Autonomous Vehicles#Autonomous Cars#Electric Cars#Flips#Okko#Russian#Launches#Vehicle Bodies#Self Driving Vehicles#Automotive Technologies#Conventional Vehicles#Ev Market#Infotainment#Flip Driving Automation#Fast Swappable Batteries#Battery#Flip Prototypes#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Home & Gardenvehiclesuggest.com

Kia Launches Its First Dedicated Battery-Electric Vehicle EV6 With World’s First Multi-charging System

Kia has launched its first dedicated battery-electric vehicle, the EV6, in a show at Times Square. Unlike previous electric vehicles from Kia, which shared combustion versions, this will be its first purely battery-powered vehicle. This not only further populates the electric crossover segment, but also puts Kia on the fast track in its electrification plan.
Carsconceptcarz.com

SCAS NHS Trust launches first electric Kia emergency response vehicles

•Two Kia e-Niro adapted for use as electric emergency response vehicles. •The cars will be used as part of an initial pilot study. •Each car is equipped with life-saving equipment, medication and supplies for first responder paramedics. •Estimated 25 per cent reduction in maintenance costs over a petrol or diesel...
Carshiconsumption.com

Cupra Unleashes Its First Fully-Electric Vehicle, A 228HP Hot Hatch Named ‘Born’

As battery-powered vehicles become increasingly commonplace, we’re finally beginning to see what their performance looks like in more middle-of-the-road applications. After all, up until recently, EVs have mostly been limited to pedestrian consumer cars and multimillion-dollar performance machines. But with the launch of its sub-branded Cupra ‘Born,’ Seat is offering...
Softwarelegalnews.com

OEMs and Suppliers are Investing in New or Improved Driver Assist Measures as Industry Journeys to Fully Autonomous Vehicles

The fixation on fully autonomous vehicles may lead consumers to believe that efforts to develop new driver assisted technologies or update mature technologies in the interim are diminishing, but that’s hardly the case. As a former auto supplier engineer who recalls the early development days of GM’s OnStar technology, and with a legal intellectual property focus that includes electrical components and computer hardware and software in automotive and mobility, I’ve witnessed the steady progress to autonomy over the past 20-plus years. And while full autonomy may be the goal, I work with companies every day that are investing heavily in partially autonomous product and software developments that will gradually get us there.
Carshypebeast.com

Lamborghini to Produce First Fully Electric Vehicle by 2030

Following in the footsteps of other major automakers such as Bentley, Audi, Toyota, and more, Italian supercar brand Lamborghini has now also announced plans to electrify its lineup, hoping to release the company’s first fully electric vehicle by 2030. Under a plan dubbed “Direzione Cor Tauri,” Lamborghini will move to...
CarsTechCrunch

Light is the key to long-range, fully autonomous EVs

One of the universally accepted upsides of AVs is the potential positive impact on the environment, as most AVs will also be electric vehicles (EVs). Industry analyst reports project that by 2023, 7.3 million vehicles (7% of the total market) will have autonomous driving capabilities requiring $1.5 billion of autonomous-driving-dedicated processors. This is expected to grow to $14 billion in 2030, when upward of 50% of all vehicles sold will be classified as SAE Level 3 or higher, as defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Buying CarsTom's Guide

Lexus will launch its first U.S. EV in 2022

Lexus, the luxury marque of Toyota, is finally launching an electric vehicle for the U.S. market in 2022. Other countries do already have a version of Lexus’ UX 300e with a fully-electric drivetrain, but that vehicle is just a reworked version of the hybrid UX 300. As such, it doesn’t scream desirability and lacks the range of a ground-up design.
Carsgpsworld.com

Testing autonomous vehicles inside and out

Racelogic helps vehicle manufacturers develop autonomous vehicle technology and test them on indoor test tracks and the open road. Racelogic helps vehicle manufacturers develop autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and testing houses test them. Over time, regulatory and consumer testing has evolved from indoor test tracks to outdoor open-road tests, and then to indoor controlled test environments.
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Royal Mail launches first delivery office with all-electric vehicles

The very first Royal Mail delivery office to have an entirely electric fleet of vehicles has been announced.The Bristol East Central Delivery Office has had all 23 of its diesel delivery and collection vans replaced by fully electric equivalents in an effort to reduce emissions.Six electric charging posts have been installed on-site providing electricity to power the office and charge the vehicles from 100 per cent renewable sources.The company said Bristol was selected as the pioneering electric-only site because of the city’s plans to create a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) that will require certain vehicles to pay a fee to...
CarsCNET

Lexus promises its first battery-electric vehicle by 2022

Toyota and Lexus have been criticized for being late to the battery-electric vehicle game, while other companies have been pouring billions of dollars into their development. Instead, Toyota and Lexus have chosen to focus their efforts on hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. It would seem, though, that the criticism...
Cell PhonesNew Haven Register

SureSale Launches Industry-first Vehicle Inspection App

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. SureSale, which makes it easy for auto retailers, independent technicians and repair facilities to share trusted used vehicle history and real-time condition information, has launched an industry-first vehicle inspection app for automotive professionals. The app is designed to streamline the inspection process, eliminating onerous manual checklists and computer inputs, all while fueling consumer confidence and trust through the industry’s most comprehensive vehicle history and condition report.
Carsdrivearabia.com

Electric Genesis G80 is the brand’s first EV

Electric vehicles are definitely the trend now and all manufacturers are setting their eyes on this growing segment. Genesis, an alien to this market, is not waiting any longer and jumps straight in, with an EV adaptation of their gorgeous Genesis G80 sedan. Genesis has skipped the hybrid middle-ground and...
CarsThe Next Web

Germany says ‘JA!’ to fully autonomous vehicles hitting public roads in 2022

German lawmakers have voted for a bill that will allow highly automated vehicles (Level 4 of autonomous driving) to be used in regular operation by 2022. The bill was passed last Thursday by the lower chamber of parliament, the Bundestag, as a draft law, named “Road Traffic Act and the Compulsory Insurance Act – Act on Autonomous Driving.”
Austin, TXoutsidebusinessjournal.com

woom Launches Its First Electric Bike for Kids in the U.S.

June 2, 2021 – AUSTIN, TEXAS – woom, a globally-acclaimed kids’ bicycle company, launches its first electric bike (e-bike) for kids in the United States. The woom UP is the most premium kids’ e-bike available, thanks to a combination of its FAZUA drive system, SRAM NX drivetrain, air suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, and woom’s superlight aluminum frame. It’s the only kids’ e-bike that features the renowned FAZUA E-motor, making it the lightest mid-drive integrated e-bike built for children.
Electronicsorthospinenews.com

PrecisionOS Launches FIRST Fully Interactive Robotics Platform in VR

Award-winning simulation company, introduces robotics surgical education in a portable VR solution. VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021. In what is likely the most advanced surgical training solution to date, PrecisionOS, developers of the medical-grade virtual reality (VR)™ learning platform, has announced the global launch of the first-ever fully interactive robotics platform in VR. Used with a portable headset—the Oculus Quest—the PrecisionOS virtual reality surgery training offers a rapid, cost-effective way to educate an entire surgical team in robotics.
CarsCNET

Here's every electric vehicle on sale in the US for 2021 and its range

It's slowly but surely getting easier to plug in to electric motoring. Electric vehicles are becoming an increasingly common sight on US roads, along with the charging stations needed to keep 'em juiced up. A few brands seem to dominate the news cycle when it comes to new EVs, but there are actually well over a dozen fully electric models on sale in the US today.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Carbon Robotics Launches Third-Generation Autonomous Weeder

SEATTLE, WA - There is no doubt that the rapid advancement of technology has slated the fresh produce industry for unimaginable evolution over the next few years, and Carbon Robotics, an autonomous robotics company, is helping lead the charge. Recently launching its third-generation autonomous weed elimination robot, Carbon Robotics’ Autonomous...
Trafficeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Autonomous vehicles join regular traffic in Cambridge in UK first

The UK’s first driverless shuttles have taken to the road in Cambridge, carrying their first passengers in a trial alongside normal traffic. The autonomous vehicle took a 20-minute journey around the University of Cambridge’s West Cambridge campus in a test project which aims to assess whether the technology could one day join the UK’s public transport network.
Carssmartcitiesworld.net

Consortium pilots safety framework for off-road autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica and TRL, the team of expert scientists, engineers and specialists working to create the future of transport, have piloted use of a framework for the safe and cost-effective deployment of autonomous vehicles in unstructured off-highway environments, with a live trial conducted in a quarry. The...