Farsoon is showcasing the latest developments to its Flight laser powder bed fusion technology on its 403P 3D printing system at TCT Asia 2021. The company first introduced Flight technology at the Shanghai event in 2019 and has now unveiled Dual Laser Flight Technology which is said to enhance productivity with the use of multiple robust fiber lasers. Two new Farsoon polymer powders and a third-party material have also been announced for Flight technology.