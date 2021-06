With travel rebounding following the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb is rolling out some new upgrades for hosts and guests. Chris Lehane, head of policy and communication, joined Cheddar to discuss some of the most meaningful service changes, including simplified searches to yield more results and an easier setup to become an Airbnb host. As the U.S. continues to emerge out of the pandemic, Lehane said people are staying at destinations for longer and traveling to more rural locations.