Sky Gold Corp Acquires the Imperial Project Located Contiguous to Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec, Expanding Precious and Base Metal Exploration Portfolio

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Flow-Through Shares will be used for “Canadian Exploration Expenses” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each Flow-Through Shares subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company’s failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures.