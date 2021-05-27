Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sky Gold Corp Acquires the Imperial Project Located Contiguous to Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec, Expanding Precious and Base Metal Exploration Portfolio

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed two definitive agreements (collectively the "Agreement") for two contiguous claim blocks (the "claims" or "Projects") comprising the Imperial Property ("Imperial" or the "Property") which shares 4.7 kilometers of it's northern border with Amex Exploration's (TSX-V: AMX) Perron Property in Quebec, where high-grade gold has been intersected in three zones along a 3.2 kilometre corridor. To the east, the claims adjoin Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) who are set to commence 7,500 metres of drilling in the coming weeks, targeting both orogenic gold and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) style mineralization. The two Projects, named La Reine and Le Roi, comprise a combined 228 claims covering approximately 6,575.84 hectares in the gold and VMS-prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt region of Ontario and Quebec. Refer to maps in Figures 1 & 2.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Mineral Exploration#Base Metals#Precious Metals#East River#Sky Gold Corp Acquires#Amex Exploration#The Company#Amx#Perron Property#Cse#Ggc#Vms#Ceo President#Amex Exploration Inc#Norm Tal#Starr Peak Exploration#The Hunter Mine Group#The Chicobi Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Economydallassun.com

TDG Gold Corp. Announces 30-Year Extensions to Baker and Shasta Mining Leases, Toodoggone Production Corridor, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 01, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the extension of its Baker and Shasta mining leases until Sep 10, 2051 and June 13, 2050 respectively. TDG completed its acquisition of the Toodoggone District assets of Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker') in December 11, 2020 which included the Baker and Shasta mining leases and surrounding mineral claims, and the Mets mining lease - all located within the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

BeMetals Commences 2021 Exploration Program at the Pangeni Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce commencement of its 2021 exploration program at the Pangeni Copper Project (Pangeni' or the 'Project' or the 'Property'), located on the western extension of the Central African Copperbelt in Zambia (the 'Zambian Copperbelt'). This year's primary objective is to expand and vector into higher-grade areas of the two priority copper prospects discovered during the 2019 and 2020 exploration programs, and to test other priority targets on the Property.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Metals Creeks informed by Manning Ventures of High-Grade Gold Results from Flint Lake Sampling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" orMetals Creek)is pleased to announce that the company has been informed by Manning Ventures Inc. ("Manning" or CSE: MANN) of the results from a recent ground exploration program at the Flint Lake gold project, located in Ontario, Canada. The Flint Lake property is subject to an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources whereby Manning has the right to earn a 100% interest of Metals Creeks 81.3 % interest in the Flint Lake project. The other 18.7% is owned by Endurance Gold Corp.
Economydallassun.com

Tarku Completes MAG-TDEM Survey and Identifies New Drill Targets on its Atlas and Apollo Projects, Quebec

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') is pleased to provide an update on the geophysical survey results of its two wholly-owned Projects, Atlas and Apollo, in the Matagami area, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. A 750 line-km geophysical High-resolution magnetic (MAG) and time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey was completed partly over the Apollo, and Atlas Projects. Additionally, Tarku's recent ground IP survey along the regional Rivière Waswanipi shear zone reaffirms the strong gold and base metal mineralization similarities with the geological context found at the Detour Lake Mine and the Kirkland Lake Mining Camp.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

US Copper Corp Announces Commencement of Drilling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - US Copper Corp(TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its previously announced 7,000 - 10,000 foot core drilling program has recently begun at its Superior deposit, one of 3 deposits at the 100% owned Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, California.
Economyaustinnews.net

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Exploration Program at the GK Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce its 2021 exploration plans for the Company's wholly owned GK property, a copper-gold project located in the Golden Triangle mining district of northwestern British Columbia (Figure 1). The GK property is surrounded by several important copper and/or gold deposits, including Golden Bear, Red Chris, Schaft Creek, Spectrum-GJ, GT-Tatogga and Galore Creek. The property is situated 15 km from the town of Telegraph Creek and covers an area of approximately 274.5 km2. The southeastern-most portion of the property is accessible by road.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Wedgemount Announces Closing of Strategic "Red" Copper Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the 'Agreement') to acquire the Red Copper property located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia (the 'Red Property'). Under the terms of the Agreement, Wedgemount can acquire a 100% interest in the Red Property subject to a 2% net smelter return ('NSR').
Metal Miningstockdaymedia.com

Arizona Metals Corp Announces Metallurgical Testing at its Sugarloaf Peak Project Demonstrates Excellent Gold Recoveries from Surface to 111 m, Significantly Below the Depth of the Historic Resource Estimate (AZMCF)

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) announces that metallurgical testing at its Sugarloaf Peak Project demonstrates gold recoveries averaging 76%, from surface to approximately 111 m, with oxidized zones reaching recoveries up to 95%. The Sugarloaf historic estimate of “100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold”*at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources), was estimated to a depth of only approximately 70 m.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Desert Gold: New, Strong, Gold-in-Auger and Gold-in-Soil Anomalies Indicate Potential for Expansion of Gourbassi West Gold Deposit and New Discovery; Follow Up Drilling Planned in June.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: DAU, FSE: QXR2, OTC: DAUGF) is pleased to present new gold-in-auger and gold-in-soil exploration targets on its SMSZ Project. The untested auger anomalies lie both under shallow laterite cover proximal to the projected location of the regional scale Main Transcurrent Shear Zone, along the western portion of the property package.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Trillium Gold Mines Initiates Phase 1 exploration program on its Confederation Belt properties, east of Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA:0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") announces that field work has commenced on its Confederation greenstone belt properties. These properties all lie within the Confederation greenstone belt and span approximately 65 kilometres of gold and base-metal prospective ground. They include the Confederation Belt, Copperlode West, Karas Lake and Moose Creek, and the Caribou Creek properties (Fig. 1). The majority of the Confederation greenstone belt properties are accessible by vehicle or boat and lie adjacent to a hydro line that parallels the Wenasaga Road, between Ear Falls and Pickle Lake, Ontario.
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

First Energy Metals Drills 1.17 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 19 Meters At Augustus Lithium Property

First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (“First Energy” or the “Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole NC21-16 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 19-meter-wide zone with 1.17 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 126 metres (m) drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals as well including average values of niobium (Nb) 77.83 parts per million (ppm), rubidium (Rb) 1,378.58 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 96.79 ppm, beryllium (Be) 181 ppm, cesium (Cs) 67.45 ppm. Average value of iron (Fe) is 0.47% (see Table 1 for details).
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Mantaro Silver exploring five prospective silver projects in Peru

Mantaro Silver Corp., a private company that owns five high-grade silver properties in Peru, commenced trading on the TSXV Venture Exchange on June 1, 2021 under the symbol “MSLV”. Mantaro holds a 100% interest in five silver-focused Peruvian properties, including the flagship Santas Gloria Project, the prospective San Jose Project...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Advance United (formerly Talisker Gold Corp.) Announces its Public Listing on the CSE

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (the "Company" or "Advance United" or "Au") is pleased to announce the successful listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective May 28, 2021 under the symbol "AUHI". Listing and disclosure documents are available under the Company's profiles on the CSE at www.thecse.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Businessthenewswire.com

Alianza Minerals Announces C$1.2 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Flow-Through Shares will be used for “Canadian Exploration Expenses” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each Flow-Through Shares subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company’s failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Pure Energy Purchases Underlying Royalty at Clayton Valley

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Pure Energy Minerals (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company" or "Pure Energy") is pleased to report that it has acquired a net smelter returns ("NSR") production royalty applicable to certain properties owned by Pure Energy at the Clayton Valley project, Nevada. The 2% NSR royalty, previously held by a private trust, covers 345 placer claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The purchase of the underlying royalty removes any future obligation by Pure Energy Minerals for royalty payments on these properties.
WorldStreetInsider.com

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Commences Drilling on the Bleka Gold Project in Norway

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway is now underway. A total of approximately 1,500 metres will be drilled on this phase of drilling. The Bleka vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940. The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi (copper-bismuth) and tourmaline. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of underexplored vein swarms on the Bleka property that will be tested on this drill program. Drilling is expected to take between 2-4 weeks to complete.
Businesskitco.com

INV Metals acquired by Dundee Precious Metals

INV Metals announced today that it will be acquired by Dundee Precious Metals. INV is developing its Loma Larga gold project in Ecuador. INV said the transaction was 63% premium over closing price on May 28, 2021. The implied equity value of the Transaction on a 100% and fully-diluted basis is equal to approximately C$132 million and C$104 million for the portion not owned by DPM.
Metal Miningcanadianminingjournal.com

Thesis, First Nations sign exploration deal for Ranch gold project

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU) has signed an early stage exploration agreement with the Kwadacha, Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations. It covers the company’s 100%-owned Ranch gold project 300 km north of Smithers, in the Toodoggone region of B.C. The agreement provides a framework to create a collaborative working...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Murchison Minerals Appoints Vice-President Exploration

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is proud to announce that it has promoted John Shmyr as Vice-President Exploration of the Company. John has been Murchison's key geologist consultant for the past few years and was the ideal candidate for the position now that the exploration activities will be covering Brabant Lake in Saskatchewan and HPM and Barraute in Quebec.