Financial Reports

Canada's three major lenders beat profit estimates on lower provisions

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Three of Canada's major lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the country's largest lender, released funds worth C$260 million from its loan-loss reserves...

www.marketscreener.com
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Profit Estimates#Earnings Estimates#Trading Revenue#Quarterly Profit#Average Earnings#Reuters#Rbc#Toronto Dominion Bank#Cibc#Refinitiv Ibes#Td Bank#Lenders#Provisions#Net Earnings#Average Core Earnings#Loans#Debt#Investment Banking#Wealth Management Units
