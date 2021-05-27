Cancel
Acieta unveils ‘versatile robot’ for repetitive and dangerous work on press brakes

By David Edwards
roboticsandautomationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcieta, an industrial automation specialist and a Fanuc integrator, has unveiled a “versatile robot” for repetitive and dangerous work on press brakes. Operating press brakes is a potentially dangerous part of metal part fabrication. To produce more parts of higher-quality without adding risk to workers, Acieta introduces the new FastBEND press brake tending robotic cell.

roboticsandautomationnews.com
