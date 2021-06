In early May, the Colonial Pipeline – which is responsible for moving roughly half of the gas destined for the East Coast of the U.S. – was hacked, leading to a short shutdown that sent that part of the country into a major panic. Consumers rushed out and bought as much gas as they could, leading to rising prices and widespread shortages. But perhaps more interestingly, the Colonial Pipeline shutdown also sparked U.S. consumer interest in electric vehicles, according to research from Cox Automotive.