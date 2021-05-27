Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

SpartanNash : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) ("SpartanNash" or the "Company") today announced that on May 26, 2021, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2021. As of May 24, 2021, there were 36,221,817 common shares outstanding.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Dividend#Europe#Board Of Directors#Outstanding Shares#Common Shares#Record Stores#Spartannash Company Lrb#The Company#Family Fare#Super Markets#D W Fresh Market#Vg#Mdv#Shareholders#Distribution Network#U S#Business#Today#Grocery Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
Cuba
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Qatar
Country
Iraq
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable July 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 6, 2021:. Dividend No. 608 of $0.90 per share;. Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares. Series 36, Dividend No. 21...
Financial Reportsmvariety.com

BankGuam Holding Company declares dividends

(Press Release) — BankGuam Holding Company’s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the holders of its common stock and a dividend payment to the holders of the company’s 5.5% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividends will be paid on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Plurilock Security Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, today announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All dollar figures are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2021, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

EastGroup Properties Announces 166th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

JACKSON, Miss., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties (EGP) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock on June 30, 2021. This dividend is the 166 th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $3.16 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 28 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 25 years over that period, including increases in each of the last nine years.
StocksStreetInsider.com

PDC Energy (PDCE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. "We...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

ProAssurance Announces Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Shareholders of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA), acting at today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, cast approximately 91% of their votes to reelect M. James Gorrie, Ziad R. Haydar, M.D., Frank A. Spinosa, D.P.M., and Thomas A.S. Wilson, Jr., M.D., to our Board, with each receiving over 96% of the votes cast by shareholders. They will serve a three-year term ending at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2024.
Financial ReportsWinston-Salem Journal

Insteel, Surrey Bancorp declare dividends

The boards of directors for two Mount Airy publicly traded companies have declared quarterly cash dividends this week. Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a dividend of 3 cents on its common stock. The dividend is payable June 25 to shareholders registered as of June 11. Surrey Bancorp declared a 10.5-cent...
Jasper, INdallassun.com

SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Declares Quarterly Dividend

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), the parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share of the Corporation's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on or about July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend

The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2021. MGE Energy has increased its...
Financial ReportsUrbana Citizen

Perpetual announces cash dividend

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank [OTC Pink: “PFOH”] has announced that it will pay a regular quarterly dividend of $.25 per share for the period ending June 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable June 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 2, 2021. In addition,...
Stocksdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech Signed A Common Stock Purchase Agreement Whereby A Southern California Institutional Investment Fund Will Invest Up To $5M As the Company Explores Up Listing to Major US Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCBB:TPTW) today announced the company signed a Common Stock Purchase Agreement ('Equity Investment') whereby a Southern California institutional investment fund will invest up to $5M as the company explores the next major milestone, up listing to a major US stock exchange, NASDAQ or the NYSE. TPTW may draw on the Equity Investment, as needed and as defined, through December 31, 2021, to avoid creating heavy dilution to existing TPTW shareholders. The Equity Investment will be in common shares of TPTW after appropriate registration with the SEC and is not a toxic convertible debt. The company reserves the right to sell its common shares under the Equity Investment to the Institutional Investment Fund at any time which is at the sole discretion of management. No minimum number of common shares is required to be sold to the fund and the company can sell shares to the fund every 5 trading days if desirable, limited to the median daily trading volume of the Company's common stock over the most recent five business days. The Equity Investment, although it contains a fixed price option if agreed by the Company and the Institutional Investment Fund, will be at a 15% discount to market, allowing the company to sell its common shares at a higher market price as our share price increases.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Hemp for Health Provides Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - HEMP FOR HEALTH INC. (CSE: HFH) ("HFH" or the "Company") provides this corporate update for its shareholders. As reported in our news release...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Inner Spirit Holdings Announces Strong First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Highlighted by Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Positive Cash Flow

Sale of Canada's largest single brand network of 92 retail cannabis stores to Sundial Growers for $131 million announced earlier in May. CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. ("Inner Spirit" or the "Company") (CSE: ISH) (OTCQB: INSHF), a Canadian company that has established a national network of Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores, today announced it has filed its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis, as well its amended and restated audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis. The filings are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.innerspiritholdings.com. Further information regarding the prior period restatement can be found under the "Prior Period Restatement" section of this news release.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Declares $.21 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) declared a quarterly dividend of $.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2021,...