LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority is reacting to a new executive order from Governor Greg Abbott. “We are all cautiously celebrating the updated CDC guidelines for vaccinated individuals, because the real world data shows that this group is well protected and unlikely to transmit COVID-19. However, removing mask mandates for children that are not yet vaccinated or eligible for a COVID vaccine, at this point in the pandemic, is not based in science or medicine. Especially as we are seeing a local shift in infections and hospitalizations towards our unvaccinated adolescents and children.”