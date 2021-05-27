Milwaukee Bucks: 3 things to watch for in Game 3 versus Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks will resume playoff action tonight as they hit the road to take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of this first round series. Given how different the first two matchups of this series have been, the third installment in this series is shaping up to be unpredictable. Of course, Game 1 was a thriller that came down to the closing seconds as Khris Middleton’s game-winning jumper in overtime buried the Heat to give the Bucks a two-point victory.