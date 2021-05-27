Gunman in San Jose Rail Yard Kills 9 Co-Workers
San Jose, CA (WorkersCompensation.com) – At least nine co-workers are dead after a fellow employee opened fire at a San Jose public transit rail yard yesterday, officials said. According to Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Sam Cassidy, 57, an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), started shooting around 6:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday. After receiving several 911 calls, dozens of law enforcement and first responders went to the scene.