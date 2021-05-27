Cancel
Moncler CEO: I don't see consolidation in Italian fashion market

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) - The chief executive of Moncler said on Thursday that he did not expect consolidation in the Italian fashion market due to a deep history of family ownership of companies, but indicated that he was not constrained by this culture. In a European luxury goods industry dominated by...

WWD

Nike Veteran Joins Moncler as Chief Brand Officer

MILAN — Moncler is further evolving its organization with the addition of a chief brand officer. The company, publicly listed on the Milan Bourse, said Tuesday morning that Gino Fisanotti will be joining the brand in the newly created position on June 7. Fisanotti will report to Remo Ruffini, chairman...
WWD

Chief Brand Officer New Key Role in Fashion and Luxury

MILAN — While somewhat elusive to a casual observer, the role of chief brand officer is becoming increasingly relevant in the fashion and luxury industry. Case in point: Moncler on Tuesday said that Nike veteran Gino Fisanotti will be joining the company in the newly created position on June 7, reporting to chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini.
Businessshop-eat-surf.com

Macy’s CEO: “We Don’t See This as a Short Term Pop”

Macy’s executives provided lots of useful insights about the current consumer mindset, category and digital sales trends, and the company’s new inventory strategy. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here to login or click here to sign up. If you’re on this page and you think...
Business104.1 WIKY

Unipol’s move opens new chapter in Italian banking M&A saga

MILAN (Reuters) – A small investment by Italian financial group Unipol in a local bank could put an end to the waiting game in Italian bank consolidation, aiding Rome’s efforts to finally cut its stake in ailing Monte dei Paschi (MPS). Successive Italian governments have pushed healthier banks to take...
Businessmansworldindia.com

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault Becomes The Richest Man In The World

Chairman and CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault briefly surpassed Amazon‘s Jeff Bezos as the wealthiest person in the world on Monday, as reported by Forbes. In that period, Arnault had a net worth of an estimated $186.3 billion, which was $300 million above Jeff Bezos. At the time of publishing this article, Forbes’ real-time billionaire index showed Bezos back on top with a fortune of $188.2 billion and Arnault with $187.3 billion.
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Central bankers downplay cryptos as market consolidates

Bitcoin price momentum continues to fail at 200-day simple moving average (SMA), constructing symmetrical triangle. Ethereum price momentum stalls at the tactically important 50-day SMA, but overall price structure remains positive. XRP price drops below neckline of a head-shoulders pattern on the four-hour chart, introducing new short-term risk. Bitcoin price...
StocksBusiness Insider

Taiwan Stock Market Due For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, jumping almost 560 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 16,600-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests...
Burlingame, CASFGate

Trove CEO talks about helping brands cash in on resale

NEW YORK (AP) — After seeing young shoppers flock to thrift stores and online sites for used clothes, a growing number of fashion companies want to take back control. But running a resale business is complicated, so some big iconic fashion brands like Levi's, Eileen Fisher and Patagonia are turning to Trove, a tech startup that handles the logistics of taking back merchandise and preparing it for resale. That includes cleaning the millions of items of clothing and shipping them in the label's own packaging.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Gucci Unveils New Seoul Flagship Store, "GUCCI GAOK"

Gucci has unveiled its latest outpost, "GUCCI GAOK," in Seoul, South Korea, and it's as stylish and brazen as the city that hosts it. Located in Seoul’s vibrant and eclectic Itaewon neighborhood, the new location celebrates the district’s diverse heritage. However, the eclectic neighborhood's vibrancy doesn't stop at the doorstep, it pretty much informs all 1,015 square meters.
Financial Reportsbeautypackaging.com

e.l.f. Beauty Delivers 12% Net Sales Growth in Fiscal 2021

E.l.f. Beauty has shared results for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the prior year period, net sales increased 24% to $92.7 million, primarily driven by strength in e-commerce, international, and the company’s national retailers. For the...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Skimmed Milk Market is Going to Boom With Alpen Dairies, Amul, Arla Foods

Latest Research Study on Global Skimmed Milk Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Skimmed Milk Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Skimmed Milk. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Alpen Dairies (Netherlands), Amul (India), Arla Foods (Denmark), Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (United States), Danone S.A. (France), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), LACTALIS Ingredients (France), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Schreiber Foods Inc. (United States)
Home & GardenTelegraph

DS9 review: this fine French saloon has style et luxe, but who will buy it?

Britain’s car makers all met recently at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) and decided that, in the circumstances, old-fashioned car launches should be a thing of the past. No more posh hotels and fine dining. After all, it was claimed, “proper” motoring journalists never asked for these things and were happy to simply turn up, have a brew and a biscuit with the engineers, grab a set of sanitised ignition keys and tear off; this business is, after all, all about the cars.
WWD

Girard-Perregaux Launches First Aston Martin Collaboration Watch

PARIS — Girard Perregaux introduced its first Aston Martin-partnership watch model on Tuesday, offering an airy tourbillon with three flying bridges — the historical house signature — that look like they’re floating, set between clear, sapphire glass panes. “It’s completely transparent, the bridges are practically suspended, fixed in a way...
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Fogal Launches Loungewear

LOUNGE FIT: Fogal is launching a line of loungewear, a foray into new territory for the century-old Swiss hosiery label, which is using recycled fabrics for the new products. Known for its offer of tights in a wide range of colors and materials, the label is expanding its product territory into loungewear and athleisure by adding a series of stretchy leggings — wide-legged or fitted — and tops in striped and patterned fabrics using organic and recycled materials. The brand is also collaborating with fashion labels Zadig & Voltaire and Ulla Johnson as well as the Olympics-medalist swimmer Yannick Agnel.
Retailvoguebusiness.com

How retail is faring in round two of the great reopening

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. An end to pandemic restrictions is in sight for many countries, boosted by mass vaccination programmes, but are consumers ready to shop?. Last time round, when shops reopened, more than 70 per cent of survey respondents in a McKinsey report said...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Luxury Wine Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Brown Forman, Bayadera, Pernod Ricard

Latest released the research study on Global Luxury Wine Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Luxury Wine Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Luxury Wine. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Pernod Ricard (France),Brown Forman (United States),Diageo plc (United Kingdom),Bacardi Limited (Bermuda),United Spirits Limited (India),ThaiBev (India),Campari (Italy),Edrington Group (United Kingdom),Bayadera Group (Ukraine),LVMH Moet Hennessy (France).