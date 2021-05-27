Moncler CEO: I don't see consolidation in Italian fashion market

Britain’s car makers all met recently at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) and decided that, in the circumstances, old-fashioned car launches should be a thing of the past. No more posh hotels and fine dining. After all, it was claimed, “proper” motoring journalists never asked for these things and were happy to simply turn up, have a brew and a biscuit with the engineers, grab a set of sanitised ignition keys and tear off; this business is, after all, all about the cars.