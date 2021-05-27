Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Golden Lake Receives Approval to Drill on BLM Lands on the Jewel Ridge Property

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company")(OTCQB:GOLXF) is pleased to announce it has received approval from the BLM for its near-term proposed exploration and drill plan under a "Notice of Intent" ("NOI"), which is limited to five acres of surface disturbance. EM Strategies, based in Reno, Nevada, assisted with the application. The planned surface disturbance included under this Notice consists of constructed drill sites including sumps, improvements to existing roads, and overland travel routes, with planned surface disturbance of approximately 2.49 acres, in the Eureka Tunnel target area. Under the Notice the Company has proposed 35 drill sites. The Eureka Tunnel target covers the carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) bonanza mineralization intersected in hole JR-20-12DD which returned from 15.21 metres to 18.44 metres returned 3.23 metres averaging 57.16 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), 452.0 g/t silver (Ag), 7.23 per cent lead (Pb) and 11.99 per cent zinc (Zn) (see Press Release, February 23rd, 2021).

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm Land#Land Management#Mineral Exploration#Barrick Gold Corp#The Jewel Ridge Property#The Company#Golxf#Noi#Crd#Press Release#Battle Mountain Eureka#Barrick Gold#Archimedes Ruby Hill#Timberline Resources#Sedar#Www Sedar Com#Notice The Company#Blm Land#Jewel Ridge#Mineral Property Assets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Emgold's Partner Kennecott Exploration Expands Diamond Drill Program at the New York Canyon Copper Property, NV

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kennecott Exploration Company ("KEX"), a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO), plans to expand its diamond drilling program at the New York Canyon Copper Property, Nevada (the "Property"). The Property is subject to an Earn-In with Option to Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") between Emgold and KEX.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Metals Creeks informed by Manning Ventures of High-Grade Gold Results from Flint Lake Sampling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" orMetals Creek)is pleased to announce that the company has been informed by Manning Ventures Inc. ("Manning" or CSE: MANN) of the results from a recent ground exploration program at the Flint Lake gold project, located in Ontario, Canada. The Flint Lake property is subject to an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources whereby Manning has the right to earn a 100% interest of Metals Creeks 81.3 % interest in the Flint Lake project. The other 18.7% is owned by Endurance Gold Corp.
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

Contact Gold Completes 2021 Phase 1 Drill Program at Green Springs Gold Project, Nevada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOL) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of the 2021 drill program at its Green Springs gold project in White Pine County, Nevada.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Roughrider Announces Sampling Results on Empire Mine Property, Start of Larger Program and Receipt of Drill Permit

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Roughrider Exploration Limited ("Roughrider" or the "Company") (TSXV: REL) is pleased to announce the results of its short surface exploration program completed in early May at the Empire Mine property (the "Property") as well as the start of its larger surface exploration program. The Company is also very excited to announce, after waiting many months, that it has also just received approval for its MX drilling permit on the Property. Roughrider has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making staged cash and share payments and completing certain expenditure commitments (as announced September 24, 2020).
Arizona Statethenewswire.com

Arizona Silver Exploration has Resumed Drilling at Philadelphia Gold & Silver Property, in Mohave County, Arizona

A total of 15 holes are currently planned in this round of drilling. We will be testing the vein exposed on the surface both along strike and down dip in this round of drilling. We have 3 claims (4,500 feet) south of the Perry claim that remain untested. Sampling is underway to follow up on earlier sampling that indicated the presence of anomalous gold and silver in association with the continuation of the Arabian fault and associated veining. Click here to view claims.
Economythenewswire.com

Drilling Has Begun on the Treaty Creek Property, Northwestern BC (Golden Triangle)

Tudor Gold’s Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: “Crews have been on site for several weeks preparing our drill camp and our lower exploration camp to receive our first two drill teams. This season had a remarkably deep snowpack compared to that of previous years. Our crews took advantage of the high snow level and excellent weather conditions during April and May to transport heavy equipment and drilling supplies to our site utilizing the South Treaty Glacier route. Avalanche technicians safely guided the convoy of equipment over the pass that connects to the Pretium Resources’ Knipple Glacier ice road.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Golden Independence Completes Phase II Drill Program at Independence

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of Phase II reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Company's flagship Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.
Economythenewswire.com

Durango Applies for Drill Permits at NMX East Property

The NMX East property borders the eastern perimeter of Nemaska Lithium’s Whabouchi deposit which is one of the richest spodumene deposits in the world based on its volume and grade. Nemaska Lithium reports over 36M tonnes of spodumene is expected to be produced at the Whabouchi deposit over a period of 33 years (www.nemaskalithium.com). Spodumene is used to produce lithium salts which are used for the lithium-ion battery market and have become increasingly popular in recent years due to growing demand for electric vehicles.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Trillium Gold to begin 8,000 metre Drill Program on Gold Centre Property adjacent to Evolution Mining's Red Lake Operation

Targeting the down-plunge continuation of Red Lake Mine mineralization and untested near-surface geophysical targets. VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company" announces that an 8,000 metre drill program will commence shortly on the 80%-owned Gold Centre property immediately adjacent to Evolution Mining's Red Lake Operation ("EVN-RLO"). Trillium Gold operates the Gold Centre property as an 80%/20% Joint Venture with Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP:CVE).
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Victory Completes Short Hole Drill Program at Loner Property

Ten Holes Totalling 496 Metres Drilled, Core Samples Assembled and Submitted for Analysis towards Confirming Larger Gold Bearing System. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ('Victory' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its exploration team has completed its short hole drill program on the Loner Property in Nevada.
Businessresourceworld.com

Golden Sky Minerals acquires Rayfield copper-gold property, British Columbia

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. [AUEN-TSXV], through staking and property purchases, has acquired the approximately 11,000-hectare Rayfield copper-gold property in Southern British Columbia. With the acquisition of the ~505-hectare Rayfield 001 and ~80-hectare Owen properties, Golden Sky has consolidated its Rayfield property. Both properties are located within the staked boundary of the Rayfield Property, which will be 100% owned by Golden Sky with no underlying royalties.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

US Copper Corp Announces Commencement of Drilling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - US Copper Corp(TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its previously announced 7,000 - 10,000 foot core drilling program has recently begun at its Superior deposit, one of 3 deposits at the 100% owned Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, California.
Economybirminghamnews.net

Tarku Completes MAG-TDEM Survey and Identifies New Drill Targets on its Atlas and Apollo Projects, Quebec

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') is pleased to provide an update on the geophysical survey results of its two wholly-owned Projects, Atlas and Apollo, in the Matagami area, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. A 750 line-km geophysical High-resolution magnetic (MAG) and time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey was completed partly over the Apollo, and Atlas Projects. Additionally, Tarku's recent ground IP survey along the regional Rivière Waswanipi shear zone reaffirms the strong gold and base metal mineralization similarities with the geological context found at the Detour Lake Mine and the Kirkland Lake Mining Camp.
Economyresourceworld.com

Nexus Gold Drills 24.7m of 4.05 g/t Au, Including 8m of 12.14 g/t Au, Within 56m of 1.01 g/t Au, at the Mckenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

Nexus Gold Corp. (“Nexus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NXS, OTCQB: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to report it has received assay results from Hole MK-21-018 from the recently completed phase two diamond drill program at the Company’s 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. The drilling completed...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Exploration Program at the GK Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce its 2021 exploration plans for the Company's wholly owned GK property, a copper-gold project located in the Golden Triangle mining district of northwestern British Columbia (Figure 1). The GK property is surrounded by several important copper and/or gold deposits, including Golden Bear, Red Chris, Schaft Creek, Spectrum-GJ, GT-Tatogga and Galore Creek. The property is situated 15 km from the town of Telegraph Creek and covers an area of approximately 274.5 km2. The southeastern-most portion of the property is accessible by road.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Desert Gold: New, Strong, Gold-in-Auger and Gold-in-Soil Anomalies Indicate Potential for Expansion of Gourbassi West Gold Deposit and New Discovery; Follow Up Drilling Planned in June.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: DAU, FSE: QXR2, OTC: DAUGF) is pleased to present new gold-in-auger and gold-in-soil exploration targets on its SMSZ Project. The untested auger anomalies lie both under shallow laterite cover proximal to the projected location of the regional scale Main Transcurrent Shear Zone, along the western portion of the property package.
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Skeena Discovers Additional High Grade Mineralization in Former Eskay Creek Waste Facility Including 13.09 g/t AuEq over 13.68 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to report final drilling results from the 2021 Albino Waste Facility ('AWF' or 'Albino') investigation at the Eskay Creek Project ('Eskay Creek' or the 'Project') located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This initial examination, totaling 190 m, was completed utilizing an air rotary drill rig from the ice surface of the permitted AWF in March 2021. Analytical results from the last four of eight drill holes are presented in this release. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
IndustryBusiness Insider

QC Copper Intersects 76.5m of 0.78% Copper Equivalent in the Saddle Zone Between Springer and Perry Mines

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to report assay results from its recently completed drill program on its flagship Opemiska Copper-Gold project in the Chibougamau-Chapais mining district. These drill results are from the Saddle Zone, represent the area between the Opemiska's Springer and Perry Mines. The Saddle Zone reflects new mineralization not contained in the Company's geological model, and the Company anticipates these results could consolidate the Springer and Perry pits into a single open pit design. Highlights include:
Incline Village, NVTahoe Daily Tribune

Lakefront property at Lake Tahoe sells for $22 million

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An lakefront property that sold earlier in May is the highest priced sale so far this year in Incline Village. The property, just one of 15 properties with a private pier along Incline’s sandy beaches, sold for $22 million. Located at 949 Lakeshore Boulevard, the home...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Wedgemount Announces Closing of Strategic "Red" Copper Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the 'Agreement') to acquire the Red Copper property located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia (the 'Red Property'). Under the terms of the Agreement, Wedgemount can acquire a 100% interest in the Red Property subject to a 2% net smelter return ('NSR').